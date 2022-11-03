Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell

Gunsmoke actors James Arness and Amanda Blake played U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell for many years. The show regularly ranked at the top of the charts during its peak, and long-time fans always wanted to know about the evolution of their relationship. Matt and Kitty had undeniable romantic tension, but it never moved beyond it. He once kissed a woman on the show, although it wasn’t with her.

‘Gunsmoke’ characters Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell had romantic chemistry

L-R: James Arness as Matt Dillon and Amanda Blake as Kitty Russell | CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

Gunsmoke found a dear friendship between Matt and Kitty. However, it was clear that there was always something that ran a bit deeper between them. Matt’s position as the marshal of Dodge City and Kitty’s as the owner of the Long Branch Saloon had them frequently interacting. They were increasingly devoted to one another, but in their own way.

Kitty always acted as a sort of filter when it came to Matt determining the character or intentions of other women. Nevertheless, he didn’t always listen to her, which he generally regretted. There were some close calls in their friendship that hinted at something more, but Gunsmoke never saw Matt and Kitty become anything more than close friends.

‘Gunsmoke’ lead Matt Dillon’s only kiss was with Mike Yardner

James Arness: An Autobiography explained how Matt and Kitty never even kissed over the course of Gunsmoke‘s 20 seasons. However, Arness noted that his character still did get a kiss from a woman over the course of the franchise, even though it wasn’t with Kitty.

Actor Michael Learned played Mike Yardner on Gunsmoke Season 19 Episode 3 titled “Matt’s Love Story.” It aired on Sept. 24, 1973, which saw Matt conveniently get amnesia. A fugitive named Les Dean (Victor French) shot Matt and abandoned him after the marshal was tracking him down. Matt’s horse crossed paths with Mike, a young widowed farmer, who decided to bring him back to heal him as he tried to get his memory back.

However, Arness pointed out how other women on the show tried to make passes at Matt on Gunsmoke. Anne Francis and Beverly Garland both played characters who desired a romantic relationship with him, but he never humored the idea.

“His focus was on his job,” Arness wrote. “He was a bigger-than-life law man, obsessed with fighting evil in Dodge. His interactions with the other principal players in the show made Gunsmoke one of the most popular programs in the history of television, and I’m proud to have been a part of it.”

Actor James Arness said the lack of on-screen romance was intentional

Arness explained how Gunsmoke fans regularly asked why Matt and Kitty never officially had a relationship. He responded that it was the producers’ decision to make and they saw the value in continuing to tease their romantic relationship. He said that it would “complicate matters and might even lessen the show’s popularity.”

As a result, they downplayed the relationship and wanted the audiences to imagine how the relationship would play out. There was no question that the characters loved each other, but keeping their romance just out of reach enticed viewers to keep returning.