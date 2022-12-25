Matthew McConaughey Spent a ‘Life-Changing Year’ Cleaning out Chicken Coops in Australia

Matthew McConaughey has long been a Hollywood leading man, a versatile star who has proven himself as a talented character actor. From his role in True Detective to his career-defining role in the movie Dallas Buyers Club, McConaughey has consistently made interesting, immersive artistic choices. It might seem inconceivable for many pop culture fans to imagine a Hollywood where McConaughey’s talents aren’t being utilized. However, not only did McConaughey enjoy a humble, adventurous upbringing, but he’s actually considered several other careers besides acting.

Where was Matthew McConaughey born?

Matthew McConaughey was born in Uvalde, Texas, in 1969. Raised alongside two older brothers, McConaughey developed his rough and ready personality at an early age, moving several times and spending time with his parents, who married and divorced each other three times. As a high school student, McConaughey decided to study overseas, applying for and winning a Rotary scholarship that allowed him to explore Australia.

As McConaughey told Qantas in 2011, he was sent to Warnerville on the central coast of New South Wales, a tiny community unknown even to many native Australians. While he was there, McConaughey attended classes and worked by cleaning out chicken coops and washing dishes. In his free time, he surfed and hung out at the peaceful local beaches.

What did Matthew McConaughey say about his tenure in Australia?

“Population 395,” Matthew McConaughey told the publication. “In the sticks, man. But I was cool with that. It was a very life-changing year because I was removed from all the crutches that I had in my life. I depended on myself – stumbled, fell, and survived. It was a great year getting to know myself.” McConaughey went on to note that “I’m an extrovert, and it was a very introverted year and it has a lot to do with what I am right now – one of the best things I’ve ever done.”

McConaughey didn’t just develop self-reliance skills while in Australia. He found that he had a deep love for travel during his time in the country and would carry this with him throughout his life. The actor told Qantas that he tries to travel whenever possible, adventuring around the world to get in touch with his inner self. “There are times when you’re not enjoying hanging with yourself,” McConaughey said. “But there comes a point when you get over it. You’re like: ‘Guess what? There’s nothing you can do about it. I’m stuck with you, so we might as well get along.'”

Matthew McConaughey returned to Texas, where he pursued a degree from the University of Texas in Austin. Although his acting career kickstarted around the time that he graduated from college, he nearly embarked on a path as a production assistant instead. Ultimately, he realized that he was good at acting, so his tenure as a production assistant turned into a featured role in the movie Dazed and Confused.

While McConaughey became a Hollywood leading man in relatively short order, acting in romantic comedies wasn’t enough to fulfill the young actor. In a 2020 interview with Access Hollywood, McConaughey revealed that he stopped accepting offers for romantic comedies, which led to a shortage of acting work, prompting McConaughey to consider embarking on a different career entirely. “… Nothing came in, not one offer for anything,” McConaughey said. “The phone did not ring, and then after 20 months being away, having unbranded, having not been in a theater or in your living room in any romantic comedies, having not seen me shirtless on the beach, ‘Where is McConaughey?'”

While McConaughey was able to resume his acting career, coming back stronger than ever through a series of dramatic roles, during those 20 months, he seriously considered pursuing another career, noting, “I didn’t know if I’d ever get work in Hollywood again. So I considered being an elementary teacher, I consider being a high school football coach, I consider being an orchestral conductor, wildlife guide, I considered going back into law.” Fortunately, the star was able to reinvent himself; these days, he’s one of the biggest stars in the world.