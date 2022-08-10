Matty Healy of The 1975 ‘F****** Hate[s] Metallica’

Matty Healy is the frontman of The 1975, a fan of Kate Bush, a friend of Taylor Swift, and a hater of Metallica. Here’s what we learned about this artist and his “worst band of all time,” thanks to his 2022 Pitchfork interview.

Matthew (Matty) Healy of The 1975 performs at The O2 Arena | Lorne Thomson/Redferns via Getty Images

The 1975 announced ‘Being Funny in a Foreign Language,’ debuting in October 2022

The 1975 is back. The band, fronted by Matty Healy, released their first two singles from the Being Funny In a Foreign Language era, “Part of the Band” and “Happiness.”

Aside from the close friendship between Healy and his bandmates Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald, and George Daniel, the group works with other musicians. In 2021, The 1975 collaborated with Charli XCX and No Rome for “Spinning.”

Phoebe Bridgers will, reportedly, appear in a music video alongside the alternative band. (The 1975 isn’t a “pop band,” as noted by Healy in the “Girls” music video.) There are some bands, though, that Healy explicitly hates.

Matty Healy from The 1975 ‘hates’ Metallica — ‘My worst band of all time’

Thanks to a 2022 interview with Healy, fans learned more about The 1975’s latest era. Readers also learned about Healy’s favorite musicians, including the “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” artist, Kate Bush. Healy also mentioned his disdain for one rock band in particular.

“I f****** hate Metallica,” Healy said during his Pitchfork interview. “My worst band of all time.”

Metallica hasn’t commented on this mention from Healy.

Matty Healy befriended other musicians and celebrities, including Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner and Taylor Swift

Swift has continuously been an unapologetic fan of The 1975. Once, she was photographed wearing the band’s logo from their self-titled album era. Healy quickly returned the favor, wearing a 1989 shirt on stage. Now, Swift thinks Being Funny in a Foreign Language is “so funny.”

Bestselling author and Japanese Breakfast singer Michelle Zauner also befriended Healy. She lent her voice to the 2022 single “Part of the Band,” mentioning her role to fans on social media.

“For me, he’s the perfect frontman,” Zauner said during the same interview. “I often think about how outspoken he’s been about various political issues in this way that I feel like we should expect from punk and hardcore frontmen who are very quiet about those things.”

Zauner even mentioned “So many cringes in the heroin binges/I was coming off the hinges/Living on the fringes of my imagination” as her favorite 1975 lyrics, adding that Healy toes the line of being cheesy “so well” — “where he’s able to make something compelling and profound and smart that’s also so on the verge of making people hate him.”

Being Funny In a Foreign Language debuts on most major streaming platforms on Oct. 14, with the band embarking on their North American tour, The 1975: At Their Very Best, in fall 2022.

