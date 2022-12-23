Maude Apatow Is Determined to Prove She’s Not Just a Nepotism Baby

Maude Apatow, the daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, has encountered several challenges in her career. The Euphoria actor said that when she joined acting as a career, she received criticism due to her parents’ social standing; the actor has been referred to as a “nepotism baby.”

Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard in ‘Euphoria’ | Eddy Chen/HBO

Some critics have accused her of receiving an acting role solely due to her parent’s influence in the film industry. But Apatow is determined to prove that she is more than just a nepotism baby, a term many critics have adopted to talk about the children of Hollywood’s biggest stars who pursue careers in entertainment and the arts.

What Apatow said about being referred to as a ‘nepotism baby’

In an interview with Net-a-Porter, Apatow opened up about the label dubbed on her on the internet the “nepotism baby.” This idea was generated by the fact that the actor is the daughter of two Hollywood stars.

in a new interview, Maude Apatow said the 'nepo baby' label made her "sad" https://t.co/cP7fN8B6mH — The Cut (@TheCut) September 5, 2022

According to The Cut, the young actor is not impressed with being dubbed a nepotism baby. The actor said when she first heard about the term “nepotism baby,” she was sad but decided not to allow this to put her down. The actor said she was aware she was in a lucky position.

Apatow said she had seen actors in her position, and they have proven themselves; she has to keep going and prove she is good at her work. According to BuzzFeed, the actor said, “I will literally spend the rest of my life trying to prove myself and work twice as hard,” and it seems she’s committed to doing just that.

The Euphoria actor said although her parents were very supportive, her dad had warned her that acting is a challenging career because of its unpredictable nature and she should choose a different path. She said her dad goes through her scripts and sometimes gives her tips on what to add to make her ideas great.

The 24-year-old actor said she usually works extra hard to make her parents proud. The actor had to audition six times for the role of Lexi Howard in Euphoria.

Apatow has been acting for years

At seven, Apatow debuted in her father, Judd Apatow’s comedy The 40-Year-Old Virgin. However, her scenes were ultimately deleted from the finished product. Then, she appeared in 2007, Knocked Up, a movie that her father wrote and directed. She portrayed Charlotte and Sadie, the daughters of their birth mother, Leslie Mann, alongside her younger sister Iris Apatow.

In her father’s movie Funny People, she made another appearance with her sister as Mable. Apatow returned to her Knocked Up role in the 2012 spinoff movie This Is 40. The comedy-drama Other People from 2016 featured Apatow in the character of Alexandra Mulcahey, marking her first significant performance in a movie without her father.

She co-wrote and co-directed the short film Don’t Mind Alice with Olivia Rosenbloom in 2017, and the following year, she starred as Meredith Whitcomb in The House of Tomorrow. Apatow played Grace in the film Assassination Nation the year after, in 2018. In the HBO teen drama series Euphoria, which debuted in 2019, the film’s director Sam Levinson went on to cast Apatow as a series regular.

In this part, which Levinson created especially for Apatow, she plays Lexi Howard. She also played the sister of Pete Davidson’s character in the comedy-drama The King of Staten Island, which her father directed and produced in 2020.

The nominations and awards Apatow has received

Apatow was nominated for the 2013 Award for Best Performance by a Young Artist in a Feature Film and the 2012 Phoenix Film Critics Society Award for Best Young Actress for her role in This Is 40. Thanks to her work on the website and acting roles, she was included in the 2013 Forbes 30 Under 30 list.