Maude Apatow’s Sister, Iris Apatow, Scares Her Friends

Sisters Maude Apatow and Iris Apatow grew up in the entertainment industry. Thanks to their famous parents, Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow, they were cast in a handful of movies at a young age. And the sisters seem to have developed a personal passion for the industry. Both are pursuing careers as actors and have begun developing a fan base.

Maude Apatow has developed a sisterhood with her ‘Euphoria’ co-star Sydney Sweeney

Maude Apatow is certainly having a moment thanks to her involvement in HBO’s hit show Euphoria. On the show, Apatow portrays Lexi Howard. The childhood best friend of Rue and sister of Cassie, Lexi is typically on the fringes of drama. However, in the Euphoria Season 2 finale, Lexi caused some drama herself through her expose of a play. But while Lexi and Cassie have their beef, Maude gets along famously with her on-screen sister, Sydney Sweeney.

“Everyone knows that if I’m not in my trailer, I’m in Maude’s or if Maude’s not in hers, she’s in mine,” Sweeney shared with People. “She’s the sister I always wished I had.”

Unlike Sweeney, Maude already has a biological sister. However, she admits that her relationship with Iris (who is five years younger) doesn’t mirror the one that Cassie and Lexi have at all. Furthermore, Maude revealed that while she is the older sibling, Iris is much cooler.

Maude Apatow reveals that her friends are scared of her real-life little sister, Iris Apatow

“My sister and I have a very different relationship than Lexi and Cassie, and I think we’re both more like Lexi, but my sister’s cooler than me, so maybe she’s Cassie in that way,” Maude told People. “I bring my friends over to my house and everyone’s scared of her because she’s so cool.”

Maude and Sweeney may think Iris is too cool for school, but The Bubble actor thinks their show is pretty rad. While she was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show, Iris revealed that she started emulating all the makeup looks from Euphoria before the show even came out.

“Like immediately when it came out, I remember like me and my friends would put like gems all over our eyes before parties,” Iris shared about Euphoria. “And like it changed everything, which is so cool. And it’s — I remember when my sister would call me from her trailer, I would screenshot every look just to copy it before it came out. To make me look original.”

Iris Apatow has ‘Euphoria’ watch parties to support Maude’s show

Iris Apatow also revealed that she (and her friends) were big fans of Maude’s show.

“I love the show,” Iris said of Euphoria. “That’s like my favorite show. Me and my friends do watch parties for it every weekend.”

One of Iris’ most famous friends is undoubtedly her bestie, Olivia Rodrigo. Iris actually lives with the Sour singer, and Rodrigo even gave Iris a shoutout after she won her first Grammy award.

It certainly seems that the Apatow sisters are both cool in their own ways. And it’s sweet that they’ve found ways to support one another.

