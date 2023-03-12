Where is May Pang, John Lennon’s Girlfriend During His Lost Weekend, Today?

After marrying Yoko Ono in 1969, John Lennon started up a relationship with the couple’s assistant, May Pang. Their relationship lasted until 1975, when Lennon reunited with Ono. In 2023, a new documentary will tell the story of their time together. So, where has Pang been since her relationship with Lennon ended?

John Lennon and May Pang | Art Zelin/Getty Images

John Lennon began a relationship with May Pang in the early 1970s

Pang began working at Apple Records when she was 19, and she soon became the personal assistant to Lennon and Ono. While at work in 1973, Ono approached Pang to disclose that she and Lennon were having marital problems.

“Listen, May,” Ono told Pang, per her book Loving John. “John and I are not getting along. We’ve been arguing. We’re growing apart.”

Pang was surprised to hear this and was even more surprised when Ono insinuated that she should start dating Lennon.

“May, it’s okay,” Ono told her. “I know he likes you. If he should ask you to go out with him, you should go.”

Pang initially felt uncomfortable, but she ultimately did begin a relationship with Lennon. The couple moved in together and remained in the relationship for nearly two years.

What happened to May Pang after she ended her relationship with John Lennon?

In 1975, Lennon ended his relationship with Pang and went back to his marriage with Ono. He continued to see Pang in the years before his death, but they never fully resumed their relationship.

Pang worked at Island Records and United Artists after her split from Lennon. In 1983, she published the book Loving John about her time with Lennon. Pang married record producer Tony Visconti in 1989 and had two children with him. The couple remained together until 2000.

In 2008, Pang published a book of photography, Instamatic Karma, that included historically significant images from the lost weekend. Per her official website, Pang started a feng shui jewelry line in 2010.

In 2022, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story, a documentary about Pang’s relationship with Lennon, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

A new documentary tells the story of her time with him

The Last Weekend: A Love Story provided Pang with a chance to set the record straight on her relationship with Lennon.

“People have been taking my narrative and talking about my life as if they knew everything about me, and they didn’t,” she told Variety. “I decided it was time to reclaim my own history. It’s my version. I figured, if there was going to be a film about my life, I should be involved. Who better to tell the story than me? I lived it. These are my memories. No one experienced it like I did. Why should I let somebody else talk about my time with John? He understood better than anybody. He used to say to me, ‘May, it’s your opinion. It’s your life. Just be aware that people are going to be talking about you. And they are going to lie about it.'”

The film will go to theaters in April 2023.