Mayim Bialik Has Therapy Twice a Week to ‘Regulate’ Her ‘Jeopardy!’ Work Week

Mayim Bialik is adjusting to her new role as Jeopardy! host. The former child star has had an illustrious acting career spanning three decades. Yet, her most formidable challenge has come as a game show host.

Mayim Bialik’s ‘Jeopardy! preparations

Bialik is no stranger to TV with her famous roles on Blossom, The Big Bang Theory, and Call Me Kat. The actor is used to the hectic work schedule. However, that’s nothing compared to her new role as Jeopardy! host.

In an interview with Wall Street Journal, Bialik discusses what it’s like filming for the game show. “We do five episodes in a day, and I’m given the clues to prepare the day of filming. So I have to review all those clues, practice pronunciations, look things up that I don’t know, and honestly try to get as much rest as I can the night before because they are long days, and I’m on my feet and talking all day.”

‘Jeopardy!’ host Mayim Bialik takes daily naps on set

Little did Bialik know when she took over as Jeopardy! host in 2021 that it would be a challenging job. Between preparations and filming, Bialik’s hosting job is exhaustive work. However, she makes time for self-care.

Therapy has been a vital part of Bialik’s self-care routine. “I go to therapy twice a week, by Zoom. That’s a huge part of regulating my entire week.”

Although Bialik has a long day of filming, she sneaks in cat naps on the game show set. “I try and nap and meditate every day, even if it’s only 20 minutes on my lunch break. Cheyenne Jackson, my Call Me Kat co-star, got me this amazing blanket that’s really cozy, and I have a pillow that I got from a group of fans online. I just lay on my couch and turn off the lights. The shortest nap I’ve done and been able to feel refreshed was seven minutes.”

Ken Jennings is also ‘Jeopardy!’ host with Mayim Bialik

While Bialik’s game show duties are hard, she has help with Jeopardy! co-host Ken Jennings. After Alex Trebek’s death in November 2020, the producers announced Bialik and Jennings would serve as guest co-hosts for the show’s 38th season. In July 2022, Bialik and Jennings became the permanent hosts.

Jennings, a former contestant, has helped elevate some of the stress from Bialik’s hectic schedule. Bialik calls her co-host “cultural icon” and says, “It’s been really nice to get to know him.” As for if the two brainiacs would ever compete in the trivia show, Bialik gives Jennings the edge.

“He’s incredibly smart. He knows so many things in a way that Jeopardy! champions do. Pick anything, and he likely knows about it.”