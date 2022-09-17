McKenna Grace Reveals How ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Created the Bloody Red Center Scene

McKenna Grace returned to her role as Esther Keyes for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5. Episode 2 caught up with Esther and Janine at the Red Center, where things took a gory turn. Grace explained how the series created the bloody effects from her scene with Madeline Brewer at the end of the episode.

Esther poisons herself and Janine in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5 Episode 2

McKenna Grace joined the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale as Esther Keyes in season 4. The former Wife was turned into a Handmaid after she helped June and the others escape. At the Red Center, she reunited with Janine, who now helps Aunt Lydia train the new Handmaids.

Janine convinces Esther to behave in order to keep her safe. However, in season 5, episode 2, Esther believes that Janine was only helping her for a chance to see her daughter at the Putnam’s home. This leads to Esther’s decision to share a handful of poisoned chocolates with Janine.

McKenna Grace explains how ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ created the bloody scene

When the poison hits Esther and Janine, the pair begin to cough up blood in the middle of the Red Center. McKenna Grace discussed how The Handmaid’s Tale created the effect for episode 2 while speaking with Elle Magazine.

“I was really intrigued about the process,” Grace said. “We’d shoot it, and we’d eat the truffles and be talking, and we had one truffle that I would take a bite out of, and then I would start coughing. What was in the middle of the truffle was a little chocolate ball, and it was filled with something that looked like blood. I’m so excited to see what it looks like.”

“And they would bring over these little cups full of fake blood, and we downed the cup, put it in our mouth, and then fall over and start coughing, and then there’s blood everywhere. It was so sticky,” she continued. “I actually have so many pictures of myself covered in blood. I had to go to the bathroom and wipe myself off with baby wipes and splash my face, and my face was stained red. My voice was hoarse as heck the next day from coughing.”

Esther previously poisoned her husband

Viewers may be wondering how Esther managed to poison herself and Janine at the Red Center. It’s worth noting that the young girl has a knack for creating dangerous concoctions. When Esther was a Wife, she poisoned her abusive husband, Commander Keyes, with nightshade so that he would be less of a problem.

Esther’s poising past in The Handmaid’s Tale was brought up to McKenna Grace while she spoke with Elle Magazine. “I didn’t even think about that. Oh my gosh. That’s so true. Why am I such a little poison demon?” Grace responded.

Don't miss new episodes of The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 Wednesdays on Hulu.

