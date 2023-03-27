Meagan Good on Why ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Is a ‘Dream Come True’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been one of the most anticipated 2023 movies. The Shazam! sequel has finally hit theaters, and fans are eager to see what it has in store. The film features an all-star cast, including Meagan Good, who plays the role of Darla Dudley, one of Billy Batson’s foster siblings who gains the ability to transform into a superhero. In a recent interview, Good explained why being on Shazam! Fury of the Gods is a dream come true.

What is ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ about?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods follows the adventures of Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel) and his foster siblings as they fight to protect the world from the forces of evil. When the villainous Hespera (played by Helen Mirren) threatens to unleash her wrath upon the earth, Billy and his siblings must use their powers as superheroes to stop her.

The film is a continuation of the Shazam! franchise, which first debuted in 2019. Directed by David F. Sandberg, the film promises to deliver more action, comedy, and heart than its predecessor, with new characters and a fresh storyline to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Meagan Good explains why being on ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ is a dream come true

Good has been acting since childhood and being a part of the Shazam! franchise is a dream come true for her. The actor has been a fan of superheroes since she was a child and always imagined herself playing one on screen. In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Good gets to live out that childhood dream by playing the role of Darla Dudley.

Good has spoken about the importance of representation in media and how she hopes her role as Darla can inspire young girls of color to pursue their dreams. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, the actor explained how she captured Darla’s heart in her performance and why this character is so important to her.

The Think Like a Man star said, “For me, it’s a dream come true cause my biggest thing is, I just want little Black girls to be able to see themselves as superheroes. And what better way to do that than actually be a little girl.”

For Good, playing Darla Dudley was more than just another role in a blockbuster movie. It was an opportunity to use her platform to positively impact and inspire others to chase their dreams, regardless of their background or circumstances.

Critical reaction to ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Shazam! Fury of the Gods has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film’s light-hearted tone and comedic elements set it apart from other superhero movies. Adding new characters, including Darla Dudley, has generated excitement among franchise fans.

One Twitter user who loved the film wrote, “Shazam: Fury Of The Gods is a great sequel to Shazam! Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu & Rachel Zegler slay as a trio of powerful baddies! The action sequences are amazing! I so love the messages about growing up & finding your family! I hope we get Shazam 3! 8/10!”

Unfortunately, not everyone loved the film. One Twitter user who disliked it wrote, “It felt empty because the focus was on Levi and not Angel. The first film felt grounded because of the family aspect, and that’s why it worked. You can still be gods and fight gods and make it believable.”

Overall, Shazam: Fury Of The Gods has been praised for its engaging storyline, well-crafted action sequences, and memorable characters. As a member of the cast, Good played a vital role in bringing the film to life. Her dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed by both fans and critics.