Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Plus This Is Who Made the Final

The Challenge is back for season 38, with the theme of “Ride or Dies.” It will mark the first time that contestants get to choose their own partners, and it has resulted in some powerhouse teams. It’s time to meet the cast of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. And, if you are interested in some spoilers, we’ll tell you who made it to the final.

The cast of ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ with host TJ Lavin | MTV

‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ cast is filled with fan-favorites

According to a press release from MTV, viewers of The Challenge: Ride or Dies will see if “the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family, and partners survive the competition.” A total of 17 teams competed in Argentina for the $1 million prize — including a number of fan favorites — and TJ Lavin is the host once again.

Season 38 will see the return of fan favorites, like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, Nany González, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, and Jordan Wiseley. Here’s a look at the teams.

Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer

Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González

Colleen Schneider and Kim Tränka

Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo

Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Emmy Russ and Nam Vo

Fessy Shafaat and influencer Moriah Jadea

Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser

Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky

Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald

Johnny Middlebrooks and influencer Ravyn Rochelle

Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird

Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark

Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo

Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran and his “girlfriend” Tamara Alfaro

Showrunner Emer Harkin says season 38 is like ‘Rivals’ and ‘Exes’ with a twist

Bringing back a group of veterans who were allowed to pick their partners was an idea that production had been talking about for a long time. They ended up taking inspiration from their most popular seasons but adding a twist.

“We’ve been talking about it for a while — we’ve done Rivals, we’ve done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises,” showrunner Emer Harkin told Entertainment Weekly.

“We thought, why don’t we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There’s something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they’re going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do?”

Harkin says it was “really interesting” to look at it in that way for a change — a “positive, loving, beautiful entry point.” She noted that the upcoming season is in the same vein as Bloodlines, but contestants could pick a partner that wasn’t a blood relation. They could choose from best friends, spouses, or anyone else with whom they had an unbreakable bond.

Who made the final in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’?

Internet spoiler accounts have already revealed who won Ride or Dies, and who was the runner-up. However, there is a bit of mystery when it comes to the four teams that competed in the final.

We know that the final six teams are:

Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley

Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González

Devin Walker and Tori Deal

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer

Fessy Shafaat and Moriah Jadea

Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser

It appears that Amber and Chauncey and Fessy and Moriah are eliminated before the final. But exactly which team knocks them out is unclear. Fans will just have to wait and see how it plays out when The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres on Oct. 12 on MTV.

