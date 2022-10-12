Meet the Cast of ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ Plus This Is Who Made the Final
The Challenge is back for season 38, with the theme of “Ride or Dies.” It will mark the first time that contestants get to choose their own partners, and it has resulted in some powerhouse teams. It’s time to meet the cast of The Challenge: Ride or Dies. And, if you are interested in some spoilers, we’ll tell you who made it to the final.
‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’ cast is filled with fan-favorites
According to a press release from MTV, viewers of The Challenge: Ride or Dies will see if “the seemingly unbreakable bonds between friends, family, and partners survive the competition.” A total of 17 teams competed in Argentina for the $1 million prize — including a number of fan favorites — and TJ Lavin is the host once again.
Season 38 will see the return of fan favorites, like Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Darrell Taylor, Kaycee Clark, Nany González, Nelson Thomas, Nany Gonzalez, Tori Deal, and Jordan Wiseley. Here’s a look at the teams.
- Amber Borzotra and her boyfriend Chauncey Palmer
- Analyse Talavera and Tommy Bracco
- Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González
- Colleen Schneider and Kim Tränka
- Darrell Taylor and Veronica Portillo
- Devin Walker and Tori Deal
- Emmy Russ and Nam Vo
- Fessy Shafaat and influencer Moriah Jadea
- Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser
- Jakk Maddox and Laurel Stucky
- Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald
- Johnny Middlebrooks and influencer Ravyn Rochelle
- Kailah Casillas and Sam Bird
- Kaycee Clark and her brother Kenny Clark
- Nelson Thomas and Nurys Mateo
- Turabi “Turbo” Çamkiran and his “girlfriend” Tamara Alfaro
Showrunner Emer Harkin says season 38 is like ‘Rivals’ and ‘Exes’ with a twist
Bringing back a group of veterans who were allowed to pick their partners was an idea that production had been talking about for a long time. They ended up taking inspiration from their most popular seasons but adding a twist.
“We’ve been talking about it for a while — we’ve done Rivals, we’ve done Exes, and those are some of our most beloved and well-known franchises,” showrunner Emer Harkin told Entertainment Weekly.
“We thought, why don’t we flip Rivals and Exes on its head. There’s something sort of classic Challenge about this in a way, but rather than bringing people into an environment that they’re going to really be awkward and uncomfortable in, why not give them the best chance to win and bring them in with the person they love the most and see how they do?”
Harkin says it was “really interesting” to look at it in that way for a change — a “positive, loving, beautiful entry point.” She noted that the upcoming season is in the same vein as Bloodlines, but contestants could pick a partner that wasn’t a blood relation. They could choose from best friends, spouses, or anyone else with whom they had an unbreakable bond.
Who made the final in ‘The Challenge: Ride or Dies’?
Internet spoiler accounts have already revealed who won Ride or Dies, and who was the runner-up. However, there is a bit of mystery when it comes to the four teams that competed in the final.
We know that the final six teams are:
- Aneesa Ferreira and Jordan Wiseley
- Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and Nany González
- Devin Walker and Tori Deal
- Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer
- Fessy Shafaat and Moriah Jadea
- Horacio Gutiérrez and Olivia Kaiser
It appears that Amber and Chauncey and Fessy and Moriah are eliminated before the final. But exactly which team knocks them out is unclear. Fans will just have to wait and see how it plays out when The Challenge: Ride or Dies premieres on Oct. 12 on MTV.
