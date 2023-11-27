‘NCIS’ is heading down under in the latest spinoff, ‘Sydney’ — let’s introduce the new team.

Venture to the vibrant streets of Australia with NCIS: Sydney, the latest chapter in the NCIS saga, set to introduce a new team of compelling characters.

Tensions and teamwork will be the heartbeat of this spinoff, featuring a mix of familiar dedication to justice and fresh faces, each bringing a unique spark to the esteemed franchise.

With the series premiere around the corner, here’s a close look at the team of the latest NCIS spinoff.

Showrunner Morgan O’Neill breaks down the team leaders of ‘NCIS: Sydney’

NCIS fans are taking a trip Down Under in NCIS: Sydney.

In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Morgan O’Neill discussed the new team and explained what fans can expect to watch unfold in the first half of the season.

At the forefront of Sydney are two formidable leaders, NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and Sergeant Jim “JD” Dempsey (Todd Lasance) of the Australian Federal Police.

Mackey, once a Marine Corps helicopter pilot, is known for her fiery leadership and uncompromising approach to crime-solving. Her reputation as a tough, instinct-driven investigator often makes her a challenging colleague, but there’s no question about her effectiveness.

JD, her second-in-command, finds himself in a unique position of steering Mackey’s maverick tendencies for the good of the team.

As O’Neill explained, their initial interactions are a headstrong clash of wills, with each asserting their authority and control over investigations.

This power struggle is at the heart of the show’s drama, set against the backdrop of cross-jurisdictional naval crimes that blur the lines of legal authority.

As the series progresses, viewers will witness the evolution of their relationship from rocky beginnings to a cohesive partnership. That growth mirrors the foundation of a family, which is central to the NCIS ethos.

“And they clash a little bit at first, I won’t lie to you; as you’ll see in the first episode, they really do butt heads,” she explained. “So they come together like bulls initially, and what’s exciting is to see how they work through those problems.”

Here’s a look at the rest of the team in the new ‘NCIS’ spinoff ‘Sydney’

Apart from the main characters, O’Neill also opened up about the rest of the team that will be featured in NCIS: Sydney.

The remaining team members are just as captivating, with personalities that promise to bring fresh energy to the franchise.

DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar) is an NCIS Special Agent whose curiosity about Australia’s vast cultural landscape is as boundless as the country itself. His American perspective and inquisitive nature peel back layers of the show’s setting in intriguing ways.

Then there’s Evie Cooper (Tuuli Narkle), the Australian liaison officer, whose sassy attitude and playful provocations bring a lively dynamic to the team. The actors’ natural chemistry translates into a banter-filled relationship that viewers will find both authentic and entertaining.

In contrast to these vibrant characters, the show introduces Bluebird “Blue” Gleeson (Mavournee Hazel), a young forensic scientist battling imposter syndrome. Her inexperience is matched only by her talent, creating a compelling narrative of growth and self-discovery alongside the seasoned Doc Roy (William McInnes).

Roy is a forensic pathologist with a hidden emotional depth. As the series unfolds, their evolving relationship symbolizes the show’s exploration of family dynamics.

When it came to creating the characters, O’Neill acknowledged the creative hurdles faced when expanding a renowned series, emphasizing the importance of originality:

“The challenge when you’re creating another iteration of such a famous franchise is that you don’t want to repeat characters. You don’t want to just take the cookie-cutter version of something and make it your own.”

NCIS: Sydney airs Mondays on CBS.