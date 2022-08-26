Meet Your Next ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Cast

With The Bachelorette with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey wrapping up in a few weeks, that means BIP is right around the corner. Here’s the new Bachelor in Paradise cast, which you can expect to see when the new season kicks off on Sept. 27, 2022.

These women from Clayton Echard’s season of ‘The Bachelor’ make an appearance

Shanae Ankney, shrimp hoarder | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Regardless of how many times fans heard former host Chris Harrison and current host Jesse Palmer say something about the “most dramatic moment yet,” Clayton’s season ranks pretty high for drama. From two over-the-top villains to Clayton’s inability to make up his mind at the end, that season of The Bachelor took everyone for a wild ride. That’s why we’re not disappointed at all in these women showing up for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

Shanae Ankney – Bachelor villain, hoarder of shrimp, made some insensitive remarks regarding fellow contestant Elizabeth’s ADD diagnosis

Genevieve Parisi – stood up to Shanae, fought with Shanae, essentially disliked Shanae in general

Jill Chin – hated Shanae, left fairly early in the season

Sierra Jackson – ratted out Cassidy Timbrooks’ secret friend with benefits back home, gave Clayton excellent parting words with “Don’t be stupid.”

Hailey Malles – eliminated on night one, jury is still out

Teddi Wright – received Clayton’s First Impression Rose, overall lovely personality

Serene Russell – made it to Hometown Dates with Clayton, but that’s when she went home, incredibly sweet and down to earth

Kira Mengistu – got sassy with Cassidy during the first group outing of the season at the child’s birthday party

Hunter Haag – exited the limo with a snake around her neck, Clayton eliminated her during the fifth Rose Ceremony of the season

Say hello to these men from Katie Thurston’s season of ‘The Bachelorette’

It’s always fun to see previous contestants in a different atmosphere on Bachelor in Paradise because it gives the audience a chance to get to know them again. Some villains become fan favorites, and some fan favorites turn into villains. It keeps things spicy!

Heart eyes for Michael Allio | ABC/Craig Sjodin

Andrew Spencer – let go by Katie, but then she asked him to stay, but he declined

Justin Glaze – fan favorite, made it to the final two

Michael Allio – won everyone’s hearts, widowed dad of one, left the season early to go home to his little boy

The rest of the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ cast come from various seasons of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’

Our last group appearing in Bachelor in Paradise participated in different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Logan Palmer – appeared on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, flipped from dating Rachel to Gabby, ultimately left early due to catching the coronavirus (COVID-19)

Jacob Rapini – appeared on Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette, arrived on a white horse covered in body oil, fellow Showbiz Cheat Sheet writer Lauren Anderson and I worried about the effects of the body oil on the women’s gowns, rejected Gabby, sent home by Rachel

Brittany Galvin – appeared on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, arrived in week 3, falsely accused of being a sex worker

Romeo Alexander – appeared on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, I also have zero recollection of him arriving or participating at all

Lace Morris – appeared on The Bachelor with Ben Higgins, won and accepted a proposal from Grant Kemp in the Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 finale, she and Grant ended their relationship in 2016

Brandon Jones – wooed Michelle Young during her season of The Bachelorette, proposed to Michelle, but she declined, so he threw the enormous Neil Lane engagement ring into the ocean

Casey Woods – joined the men during The Bachelorette with Michelle Young, eliminated in week 5

Tune into the season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise on Sept. 27, 2022.

