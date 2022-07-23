Why Did Megan Fox Ask Machine Gun Kelly if He Was Breastfed?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are in the midst of one of the most fascinating celebrity relationships. The pair also feeds this frenzy by sharing explicit details about their romance. For example, Fox recently revealed she asked Kelly if his mother breastfed him as a child.

When did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly begin dating?

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) met in early 2020 while filming their movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. However, Fox was still married to Brian Austin Green.

On his podcast, …With Brian Austin Green, the former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor described Fox and Kelly’s relationship: “Megan has continued working, and she met this guy Colson on set on this film she’s working on. I’ve never met him. He goes by Machine Gun Kelly. I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him, and they’re friends at this point. And from what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy. And I trust her judgment. She’s always had really good judgment.”

In May 2020, Fox and Green announced they were divorcing. The former couple has been co-parenting their three children.

Shortly afterward, Fox appeared in Kelly’s “Bloody Valentine” music video. In June 2020, they publicly confirmed their relationship. And in January 2022, they announced they were engaged.

Why did Megan Fox ask Machine Gun Kelly if he was breastfed?

In a recent interview with E! News, Megan Fox shared that she loves asking people personal questions to get to know them. Early in her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, she asked him a similarly direct question.

“In general, an example would be … ‘Were you breastfed by your mother?'” she told E! News. “That’s a great question because it has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament.”

Fox added, “If you know me and I know you, it’s impossible for me to not know almost everything about you.”

How the ‘Transformers’ star knew MGK was her ‘soulmate’ right away

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have made it no secret that they are very much in love. The actor has even shared that she believes MGK is her “soulmate” and that she had this realization immediately upon meeting him.

“The first time I looked into his eyes, I was like, ‘I know you. I have known you so many times, in so many different forms, in so many different lives,'” she told The Washington Post last summer.

She also revealed she “wasn’t expecting it’d be like, ‘God, you are my soulmate,’ instantly.”

Fox has also called Kelly her “twin flame.” She said on the podcast Give Them Lala: “The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We’re actually two halves of the same soul, I think.”

