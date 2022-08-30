Megan Thee Stallion Is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

Houston-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion has risen to the top of the hip-hop world in just a few short years. After bursting onto the scene at the turn of the decade with projects like Tina Snow, Fever, Suga, and her 2020 debut album Good News, Megan solidified herself as one of the industry’s most sought-after entertainers.

Megan Thee Stallion is appearing in Marvel’s ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

On top of being a hit-making rapper, Megan Thee Stallion has also made the move to TV screens everywhere. Her latest venture: a cameo appearance in Marvel’s Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

According to Deadline, Megan is set to make an appearance in an upcoming episode where she becomes involved in a legal case that’s being handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra. Segarra spoke to Deadline about Megan’s storyline.

“A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said, hinting that Megan could be the catfish.. “So he thinks he’s dating one person, and he’s not, so we need to help him figure that out.”

Megan’s other acting roles

Megan’s appearance on She-Hulk comes after her appearance in Starz’s hit series P-Valley. In the show, she played a rapper named Tina Snow, which is her alter ego that many people first came to know back in 2018.

In addition to her stint on P-Valley, Megan also had a role in the series Good Girls and is set to star in A24’s upcoming film F***ing Identical Twins.

She released her sophomore album in August 2022

2022 has been a busy year for Megan. She spent most of the year gearing up for the release of her sophomore studio album Traumazine, which was released in August 2022. The album is deeply personal yet maintains the bad-b**** image that Megan is known for.

After the fallout from her 2020 alleged shooting by Tory Lanez, many turned against Megan and were quick to paint her as a liar and an instigator. Traumazine, then, was a way for her to take back her voice and use it to tell her own story on her own terms.

“I feel like it’s been so easy for people to tell my story for me and speak on my behalf,” she told Apple Music. “I’m like a nonchalant person, and people be talking about me, and I’d be like, ‘Okay, go with it. Fine. Sure.’ But I see now that it can get out of control. So I feel like I wanted to just take control of my own narrative, take control of my own storytelling and tell it from me.”

