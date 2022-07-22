Megan Thee Stallion Often Writes Her Raps in the Shower

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion is known for her quick-fire lyrics and her ability to rap over any beat with ease. Inspiration strikes many times when she least expects it, often coming up with rhymes while in the shower.

Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to fame

Megan Thee Stallion has had a meteoric rise to fame at the turn of the last decade. She was an up-and-coming rapper in the late 2010s, bursting onto the scene in 2019 with her breakout mixtape Fever.

Megan’s success continued in 2020 with her EP Suga and her debut album, Good News. Her collab with Cardi B, “WAP,” made her even more of a household name.

Her incredible year resulted in three Grammy Awards for the Houston-bred emcee in 2021, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé and the highly-coveted Best New Artist award.

In 2022, Megan has been gearing up for the release of her sophomore studio album with the singles “Sweetest Pie” and “Plan B.”

She writes a lot of her raps in the shower

Megan is one of hip-hop’s most prolific artists today. In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, she gave a look into her writing process. She comes up with many of the lyrics to her songs either in the shower or in the car. When she’s in the shower, she has to jot down everything she comes up with on the spot.

“I put my phone outside the shower but close enough to where I could still tap it. S*** be getting wet all the time, f***ing up my phones,” she said. “It’s a whole movie trying to write in the shower, but I keep my speaker loud and I just freestyle, and then I write it down when I get out.”

Megan has been spending more time than ever before writing songs for her upcoming album, and ensuring that her legacy remains a part of music forever. “I just always want people to remember, ‘Yes, Megan Thee Stallion, she was great, she was a rapper. She was one of the best rappers, the coldest.’”

She wrote ‘Cash S***’ in between classes in college

One of Megan’s first major singles was “Cash S***,” her collaboration with DaBaby from her Fever mixtape. Like many of her other songs, it was written as it came to Megan, which just so happened to be when she was walking between classes in college.

“I literally wrote ‘Cash S***’ between classes,” she revealed on Twitter in 2019.

She scraps the first draft of everything she writes

Even though Megan makes sure to write down raps as they come to her, she still follows her mother’s advice to scrap the first draft of everything she writes. Her mother was a rapper herself, and was both an inspiration and a motivator for Megan. Megan’s Dua Lipa collab “Sweetest Pie,” for example, went through many edits before the final version was released.

“When I make music, I always scratch the first draft because I feel my momma would’ve scratched it for me,” she said. “So I’m like, ‘OK, go harder than that.'”

