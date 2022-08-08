Megan Thee Stallion Played Her Tina Snow Alter Ego on ‘P-Valley’

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been known for her hit songs and magnetic personality since she burst onto the scene in the late 2010s. Many people first came to know her thanks to her Tina Snow EP and the character of the same name that embodied that era. In 2022, Tina Snow herself got the spotlight as she made an appearance on Starz’s smash hit series P-Valley.

Megan Thee Stallion’s alter ego Tina Snow

Megan Thee Stallion released her breakout EP Tina Snow in 2018. The project contained hit songs such as “Big Ole Freak” and “Freak Nasty,” which were many people’s first exposure to the Houston-bred emcee.

The EP’s name — and her Tina Snow alter ego in general — is inspired by Houston hip-hop icon Pimp C and the Tony Snow persona he adopted.

Megan explained just exactly what Tina Snow is like in a 2021 interview with Essence. “Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me,” she said. “Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just don’t give a damn.”

Before she was a world-famous rapper, Megan (a.k.a. Tina) auditioned to be on the popular reality series Love & Hip-Hop.

Her career continued to take off the following year with her hit mixtape Fever.

Tina Snow appeared in ‘P-Valley’

Megan Thee Stallion made an appearance in the penultimate episode of the second season of P-Valley in August 2022. But she didn’t show up in the show as Megan herself; instead, it was Tina Snow who showed up to the Pynk strip club.

In the episode, Tina Snow and Lil’ Murda (a rapper character played by J. Alphonse Nicholson) perform together at the Pynk club. In addition to appearing in a guest role, Megan also wrote and recorded an original song for the show’s second season.

Prior to her Pynk debut, she took to Instagram to express her excitement.

“They done brought TINA SNOW TO THEE MF PYNKKKKKK ??” she said. “Tune tf in.”

She’s bringing back Tina for her new era

Megan released her debut album Good News in 2020. In the time since then, she’s been hard at work finishing up her sophomore LP, her first project since her 2021 album of unreleased tracks, Something For Thee Hotties.

On her next album, Megan plans on channelling some Tina Snow energy into her music and her persona.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she said honestly in her interview with Essence. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my s***, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

