Megan Thee Stallion Signed With Jay-Z Because of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has risen to the top of the hip-hop heap in just a few short years. She’s gone from up-and-coming MC on her college campus to one of the hottest artists in music today, working with stars including trailblazing rapper Jay-Z.

Megan Thee Stallion signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation

2019 was a breakout year for Megan Thee Stallion. She rose to prominence as an independent artist with her hit EP Tina Snow, and burst onto the scene with her smash mixtape Fever.

It was clear that Megan’s star was on the rise, and music industry professionals would be smart to work with her. In September of that year, Megan inked a management deal with Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation agency.

Since signing with Roc Nation, Megan’s career has only risen to new heights. She earned her first No. 1 hit with her Cardi B collab “WAP,” became a Grammy Award-winning artist, and even starred in a Super Bowl commercial.

Megan signed with Jay-Z because of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos

Megan revealed that Jay-Z himself played a pivotal role in her signing to Roc Nation. According to Page Six, Thee Hot Girl spoke about the experience in June 2022 at Cannes Lions’ “If You’re Not First, You’re Last” panel.

“I thought I was coming to meet the leader and it was just going to be Roc Nation staff like showing me around,” she recalled of her visit to the Roc Nation offices.

Needless to say the Houston-bred rapper was shocked when Hov walked in the room. “I’m like, ‘I didn’t know JAY-Z was coming to my meeting!'” she recounted. “But he comes in the room and he has like six platters of Hot Cheetos and he’s like, ‘I heard you like Hot Cheetos!’ And I was sold.”

Megan’s relationship with Cheetos

Megan has been open about her love of Cheetos — specifically, Hot Cheetos. In 2022, Megan starred in a Super Bowl ad for Cheetos, and even made a song about the spicy snack. The song, aptly titled “Flamin’ Hottie,” was set to Salt-n-Pepa’s 1986 hit song “Push It.”

“When I go to a photo shoot or a video shoot I have to have Hot Cheetos,” she shared at the time. “I always need to really genuinely love it because I need to be authentic. I need to be Megan because if I can’t be Megan, who am I?”

She gushed about making a Super Bowl ad for Cheetos in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “When people ask me, ‘Megan, when do you feel like you really made it?’, I feel like this is one of those times,” she said honestly. “I have to say, ‘You know what? I have a Super Bowl commercial with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. I’m probably a little famous. I probably made it a little bit.'”

“I don’t agree to things that don’t feel authentic to me, things that don’t really move me or things that don’t feel real to me,” she added. “With Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, it was a no-brainer. I can talk about this for days. Ask me anything about Hot Cheetos, I’ll tell you.”

