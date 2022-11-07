Megan Thee Stallion Tells Drake to ‘Stop Using My Shooting for Clout’ Amid ‘Her Loss’ Release

Megan Thee Stallion has been through a lot since her rise to fame at the turn of this decade. As her star grew in 2019, she lost both her mother and grandmother in quick succession. In 2020, she was allegedly shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez. And in 2022, Lanez’s fellow Canadian emcee Drake made light of Megan’s trauma on his joint album with 21 Savage, Her Loss.

Megan Thee Stallion | Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music

Drake dissed Megan Thee Stallion on his album ‘Her Loss’

In November 2022, Drake and 21 Savage teamed up to release the collaborative album, Her Loss. On the track “Circo Loco,” Drake seemingly addressed Megan Thee Stallion’s allegations that Tory Lanez shot her, and appeared to take Lanez’s side as he denied that he ever perpetrated any violence against her.

“Shorty say she graduated, she ain’t learn еnough / Play your album, track one, ‘kay, I heard enough,” Drake rapped in the song’s first verse. Megan Thee Stallion proudly graduated from Texas Southern University in December 2021 in her hometown of Houston. And her 2020 debut album Good News, released just months after the shooting, begins with the Tory Lanez diss track “Shots Fired.”

Later in the song, Drake seems to speak on the shooting directly. “This b*** lie ‘bout getting shots but she still a stallion,” Drake rapped.

I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol Niggas nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 4, 2022

Megan Thee Stallion called out Drake

Minutes after the album’s release, Megan took to Twitter to address Drake’s lyrics.

“I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol n****s nor h**s EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts,” she said. “I AM CLOUT B**** keep sucking my p****.”

“Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n****s!” she continued. “Since when [the f***] is it cool to joke [about] women getting shot! You n****s especially RAP N****S ARE LAME! Ready to boycott bout shoes and clothes but dog pile on a Black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

“And when the [motherf***ing] facts come out remember all y’all h** a** favorite rappers that stood behind a n**** that SHOT A FEMALE,” she said in another tweet.

She concluded that she seemingly can never win, whether she defends herself or not. “People attack me y’all go up for it, I defend myself now I’m doing too much,” she said. “Every time it never ends and this did NOT happen until I came out and said I got shot.”

Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were once friends before he allegedly shot her

In a highly-publicized 2022 interview with Gayle King, Megan opened up about her experience that night in July 2020 and how her friendship with Tory Lanez quickly deteriorated. Prior to the shooting, they were friends who bonded over loss.

“We were not dating. We were really close. We were friends. We hung out like every day,” she said plainly. “His mom passed too, so I felt like we were bonding over that.”

In October 2022, Lanez was sentenced to house arrest as he awaited the beginning of his trial on November 28. He was charged with felony assault, and Megan’s lawyer told TMZ after the “Circo Loco” incident that the truth will come out in the courtroom.

