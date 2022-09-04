Megan Thee Stallion Wants to Play Gabrielle Union’s Character Isis in a ‘Bring It On’ Reboot

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has made a number of TV appearances in 2022, and is set to star in A24’s upcoming film F***ing Identical Twins in her first role on the big screen. And in an interview with The Cut, the “Body” rapper confessed one of her dream roles: Isis in a Bring It On reboot.

Megan Thee Stallion | Burak Cingi/Redferns

Megan Thee Stallion’s rise to fame

Megan Thee Stallion burst onto the scene in the late 2010s with her Tina Snow EP and Fever mixtape, and later with her 2020 EP Suga and debut album Good News. She notched two No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with her Cardi B collab “WAP” and her “Savage” remix with Beyoncé. The “Savage” remix would go on to earn her two Grammy Awards in 2021.

In 2022, she took her Tina Snow persona to the TV screen, guest starring as her Tina Snow character in the hit Starz series P-Valley.

Megan Thee Stallion visits ‘The Morning Mash-Up’ at the SiriusXM Studios | Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA

Megan Thee Stallion wants to play Gabrielle Union’s role in ‘Bring It On’

Megan spoke about her budding acting career in a 2022 interview with The Cut. She cited Queen Latifah and Ice Cube as rappers who made a name for themselves in Hollywood as well. “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” she said. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

She went on to speak about her desire to star in a Bring It On reboot as Isis, the green-clad cheerleader role that Gabrielle Union made famous back in 2000.

“I always have wanted to be Isis. I would be perfect for that,” she said. “If they were ever to make a new Bring It On, I should be that character.”

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park | Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Megan appeared in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney At Law’

In August 2022, Megan made her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a guest appearance as herself in an episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

She-Hulk drector and executive producer Kat Coiro and show tar Tatiana Maslany spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about how Megan was cast in the show.

“The role was scripted as a beautiful celebrity who never in a million years would date Dennis Bukowski. Those were the parameters,” Coiro said. “And Jameela Jamil [who appears in the show] had actually worked with Megan and brought her up very casually and we all lost our minds.”

“Not only is Megan beautiful and talented, but she’s also this incredibly powerful, strong women who is very, very bold. So thematically she fit into She-Hulk,” Coiro said. “Then we discovered that Tatiana is the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan.”

For her part, Maslany was thrilled to work with the Grammy-winning rapper.

“[It was] the dream,” she said. “An absolute dream. I can’t believe that I got to do that. I couldn’t believe it in the moment. I’ve been training my whole life for a moment like that.”

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Wanted to Become a Rapper Because of Her Mom