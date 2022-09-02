Megan Thee Stallion’s Favorite Song on ‘Renaissance’ is ‘Thique’: ‘That’s Me’

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has shown love to her fellow Houston hottie Beyoncé several times throughout her career, including inviting her on a remix of her hit song “Savage.” In the summer of 2022, both Megan and Beyoncé released highly-anticipated albums; Beyoncé’s Renaissance was her first solo project since 2016’s Lemonade. Megan herself has been loving the album just like everyone else.

Megan Thee Stallion | Burak Cingi/Redferns

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé have collabed in the past

Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé first teamed up in 2020 for a remix of Megan’s breakout song “Savage.” The song had already achieved fame thanks to a viral TikTok dance, and only gained popularity after Bey jumped on the remix for a good-old-fashioned Houston turn-up time. The “Savage” remix ended up reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, becoming her first No. 1 song. (She earned her second No. 1 for her Cardi B collab “WAP” later that year.)

The “Savage” remix won the Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammy Awards. Beyoncé and Megan took the stage together, and Megan was just as surprised to be winning an award as she was to be sharing the stage with an H-town hero.

Megan Thee Stallion performs during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park | Joseph Okpako/WireImage via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion’s favorite song on ‘Renaissance’ in ‘Thique’

Like countless other Beyoncé fans, Megan eagerly awaited the return of Beyoncé on her seventh studio album, Renaissance. In an interview with The Cut, Megan revealed her favorite song on the album at the time. “Right now? It’s ‘Thique,’” she said. “I was like, ‘That’s me.‘” Naturally, for someone who’s known for being curvaceous, the song is a perfect fit for Megan.

“Thique” was produced by Grammy-winning producer Hit-Boy. In an interview on Rolling Stone‘s Music Now podcast, he revealed that he produced the beat for “Thique” back in 2014.

“I had to sit on that beat for eight years!” he said. “That’s the way the game goes sometimes. I’ve had a lot of ups and downs in the game and certain people will perceive like, ‘Oh, where’s Hit-Boy been? What’s Hit-Boy been doing?’ But then I’m sitting on stuff like ‘Thique’ that just hasn’t materialized yet.”

“Y’all don’t even know how ahead I really am,” he continued. “I’ve been holding onto legendary stuff, and there’s plenty more.”

Megan Thee Stallion visits ‘The Morning Mash-Up’ at the SiriusXM Studios | Noam Galai/Getty Images for ABA

Megan released her own album ‘Traumazine’ after ‘Renaissance’

Since the release of her debut studio album Good News in November 2020, fans have been eager to hear more from the “Sweetest Pie” rapper. In 2021, she Something For Thee Hotties, a compilation album of unreleased tracks meant to tide fans over until she released new material.

In 2022, Megan showed that she was ready to come back with a vengeance, as she released differing singles “Sweetest Pie,” “Plan B,” and “Pressurelicious” throughout the year. In August 2022, two weeks after Beyoncé dropped Renaissance, Megan released her sophomore studio album Traumazine. The album is extremely personal as Megan divulges some of her deepest thoughts from the past two years, while still overall maintaining the braggadocious demeanor that Megan is known for.

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Wanted to Become a Rapper Because of Her Mom