Megan Thee Stallion’s Next Album Will Be ‘Aggressive’

Grammy-winning rapper Megan Thee Stallion has been dominating the music world since her breakout in the late 2010s. Now, with another album in the works, the Houston-bred emcee is ready to show the world a different side of Thee H-Town Hottie.

Megan Thee Stallion 2022 | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Megan Thee Stallion released her debut album in 2020

Megan Thee Stallion took after her mother, who was a rapper herself, and started writing raps as a teenager. She launched her music career in earnest while she was in college.

In 2018, Megan released her breakout EP Tina Snow. The project contained hit songs including “Big Ole Freak” and “Freak Nasty.” The project’s title is named after Megan’s alter ego Tina Snow, inspired by Houston hip-hop icon Pimp C and his Tony Snow alias. “Tina is the more pimp-ish side of me,” she explained in a 2021 interview with Essence. “Tina is the raw version of Megan, she just don’t give a damn.”

Megan’s popular mixtape Fever was released in 2019, followed by her EP Suga in early 2020. She earned her first No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with her Cardi B collab “WAP” later that year.

In late 2020, she released her debut album Good News. The album reached Platinum status with over one million copies sold and contained hit songs such as “Body,” the “Savage” remix with Beyoncé, and the Tory Lanez diss track “Shots Fired.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s next album will be much more ‘aggressive’

In 2021, Megan released a compilation album Something For Thee Hotties, which contained unreleased songs and freestyles that she’d kept in the vault over the past few years. But fans have been eager to hear Megan’s second full-length album of entirely new material.

Megan told Essence that her next album will be a return to her roots, of sorts: she plans to channel Tina Snow in her rapping and in how she carries herself.

“I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” she said honestly. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought out. This project is me talking my s***, getting back comfortable with myself, getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”

Megan Thee Stallion’s career trajectory

In just a few short years, Megan Thee Stallion has gone from up-and-coming rapper in college to global superstar.

In addition to her work in the music industry, Megan has also dedicated herself to other causes. Before she even became a famous rapper, her goal was to always graduate from college with a degree in healthcare administration and to open an assisted living facility in her community in Houston. Those plans haven’t changed: she graduated in late 2021, and in early 2022, she announced that she was creating a new charitable foundation to help low-income families in Houston.

Constantly improving herself is her M.O. “Every time I make a move, I’m like, ‘OK, how can we be better than Megan last month?’” she mused. “‘How can we be better than Megan last year?'”

