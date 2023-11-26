Meghan Markle dismissed the idea of ever appearing on the Real Housewives franchise on her defunct Archetypes podcast. However, a commentator says it’s not entirely out of the question. While they admit it may be “unlikely” for the Duchess of Sussex, it’s not impossible. Were certain circumstances to align, Meghan could end up on an episode.

Meghan told Andy Cohen there will be ‘no reality show’ during a ‘Real Housewives’ discussion

In the final episode of her Archetypes podcast, Meghan spoke with Andy Cohen, executive producer for Real Housewives. They touched on her love for the franchise in the past, being unsuccessful at booking a guest spot on Watch What Happens Live during her days on Suits, and a rumor about joining Real Housewives.

Specifically, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after she and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020. “I never heard that!” Meghan said of the rumor, to which Andy replied, “She has a full plate! She’s Meghan Markle! Have you never heard that? Good. I never even tried to stoke the fire because I was like, ‘Folks, that’s not happening.’”

“You mean that this is my audition for Real Housewives of Montecito? Is this the moment?” Meghan jokingly asked. Andy assured the now-42-year-old she wouldn’t have to audition. Rather, they’d build a show around her.

“There will be no reality show,” Meghan later told listeners. “But I think it’s so funny. No, I never heard that. I never heard about the Beverly Hills of it all.”

Meghan may someday appear on ‘Real Housewives’ as a guest spending time with a celebrity friend

Publicist and celebrity expert Mayah Riaz isn’t ruling out the possibility of Meghan appearing on Real Housewives for good. “The likelihood of Meghan appearing on a Real Housewives show as a cast member [is] unlikely,” she told Mirror. “While she may have expressed interest in the past, her remark about no longer craving other people’s drama suggests that she may not consider it a priority.”

Given Meghan’s “current status and commitments,” joining a reality TV show may not be high on her to-do list. Although, there may come a day when Meghan makes a one-off appearance on the show.

“Meghan has high-profile celebrity friends,” Riaz said. “If one of them were cast members, it’s possible she may make a one-off guest appearance. But it’d likely be drama-free and perhaps a scene where she is catching up with the cast member over lunch.”

A potential ‘Real Housewives’ appearance could be good and bad for Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Joshua Sammer/Getty Images

“On one hand, it could make her appear more relatable and approachable to a wider audience, humanizing her public image,” the commentator said of Real Housewives potential impact on Meghan’s “brand.”

“However, it may also be perceived as a departure from her previous roles and responsibilities, potentially diminishing her credibility and the perception of her elite status,” Riaz went on. “Ultimately, it would depend on how she navigates the platform and the narrative she chooses to present.”

Additionally, Meghan may even prove “too famous” for the show. “Meghan’s level of fame and her established brand may make it less likely for her to participate in a reality TV show like Real Housewives,” the commentator said. “She would be likely to prioritize other opportunities that align more closely with her current interests and goals.”

“I don’t think reality TV is on the cards for her, even if her career was to face struggles in the future,” she added before concluding it “could provide Meghan with a platform to showcase her activism and philanthropy.”