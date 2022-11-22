Meghan Markle Admits She ‘Judged’ Paris Hilton Most of Her Life: ‘I Didn’t Grow Up Pretty’

The name Paris Hilton inspires all sorts of reactions from people. The media personality is synonymous with a ton of different titles: socialite, businesswoman, and entertainer, to name a few. Because Hilton has been in the spotlight for most of her life, many people have formed opinions about her. And Meghan Markle is no exception. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex, admits that she judged Hilton prior have a conversation with her on Archetypes.

What is Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast about?

Hilton was recently a guest on Meghan’s Archetypes podcast. For the Spotify original podcast, Meghan speaks with her guests about their labels or “archetypes” in the entertainment industry. The mom of two has shared that she hopes the podcast is able to humanize both her and her guests. On the show, Meghan gives her guests the opportunity to talk about how their labels have affected their reputation. They also have a chance to showcase who they truly are in comparison to how they are perceived by the public.

Meghan revealed that she understood a bit of Paris Hilton’s archetype thanks to her stint on ‘Deal or No Deal’

While on Archetypes, Hilton and Meghan appeared to bond over the “bimbo” labeling that they’ve received. For years, The Simple Life star has been perceived as a “dumb blonde.” Meanwhile, Meghan revealed that she felt she got labeled as a bimbo during her stint on Deal or No Deal. But even though the two women managed to forge a connection, Meghan admits that she was wary about doing the interview. In fact, she told Variety that it was one of her most challenging interviews to date.

Why interviewing the heiress was so challenging for the royal

“I spoke to Paris Hilton last week,” Meghan shared. “I told her at the beginning that I was the most nervous about her interview. I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgment. But I also didn’t grow up pretty.”

Meghan reveals that she didn’t grow up pretty

Looking at Meghan today, it may be hard for some people to believe that she didn’t grow up pretty. However, the Archewell co-founder explained that she had a different label growing up. “I grew up as the smart one,” the Suits alum explained. She then shared that she had a lot of preconceived notions about Hilton and her upbringing. However, after having a conversation with her, she rethought her way of thinking.

Meghan apologized to Hilton after their ‘Archetypes’ interview

“So much of what I ended up thinking about, when I thought about Paris, was envy and judgment — two of the most dangerous things,” Meghan shared about Hilton. “But then you hear about her trauma and her life and her buying into this persona. Ultimately, I told her, ‘I’m really sorry that I judged you.’ I wanted her to be safe and comfortable. I told her I wasn’t looking for a ‘gotcha’ moment. I want a ‘got you’ moment, where we get you.”

It seems that Meghan was able to rethink some of her judgments about Hilton. Perhaps the interview helped others do the same.