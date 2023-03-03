Meghan Markle Is Allowed to Wear a Small Crown at King Charles III’s Coronation Despite Not Being a Working Royal

King Charles III officially became the reigning British monarch in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. His coronation will take place on May 6, 2023. Plenty of speculation has swirled about what each royal family member will wear to the big event. According to a royal expert, Meghan Markle can still wear a small crown even though she’s no longer a working royal.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend King Charles III’s coronation?

Since moving to California in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have publicly criticized the royal family. Harry also revealed in recent months that he has not been in contact much with his father and Prince William. So many royal observers wonder if Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles’ coronation.

According to a source who spoke with People, Charles still wants Harry to attend his coronation despite their strained relationship.

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family,” the insider said. “If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the King’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Still, some experts don’t believe Harry and Meghan will attend because of their unpopularity in the United Kingdom.

“It’s increasingly beginning to look as if Harry and Meghan might well opt out of the coronation,” author Christopher Andersen told Fox News. “There are genuine security concerns, to be sure, and then there is the prospect of the Sussexes being roundly booed. Harry and Meghan are still licking their wounds over having been sidelined during the Queen’s funeral. It’s highly doubtful that they would be willing to face the prospect of that sort of public humiliation again, particularly on Archie’s birthday.”

Meghan Markle could wear a small crown if she attends

Royal style expert Rosie Harte has speculated that if Meghan Markle attends the coronation, she might wear a small crown — also known as a coronet. That’s what other royals will wear as well.

“Members of the royal family and members of the titled nobility such as dukes and duchesses will also get to wear them, and the design of the coronet varies based on your rank and your relationship to the monarch,” she explained in a TikTok video (via Express).

“Harry, Meghan, and Kate as the son and daughters-in-law of the monarch will get to wear this coronet featuring crosses and fleur-de-lis,” Harte added. “As the Prince of Wales, William will get to wear a special coronet, his father’s old coronet.”

King Charles III will wear the historic Crown Jewels during his coronation

The King will be crowned with St Edward’s Crown during the Coronation Service at @Wabbey on 6 May 2023.



Made for King Charles II in 1661, the Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for resizing work to begin ahead of the Coronation.



? https://t.co/OAVH4JP6y5 pic.twitter.com/UrkGfshxaO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 3, 2022

As the monarch, Charles will don the impressive Crown Jewels worn by royals throughout history.

Notably, he will be crowned with the St. Edward’s Crown. It was made in 1661 for King Charles II and has been used in coronations since 1911. The piece features over 400 gemstones.

Coronation viewers will also see the Sovereign’s Sceptre With Cross and the Sovereign’s Ring. In particular, the scepter includes the world’s largest diamond. The 530-carat Cullinan diamond is worth a reported $430 million.

