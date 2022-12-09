Why Meghan Markle Is More ‘Controlled’ Than ‘Jittery’ Prince Harry in Netflix Documentary, According to Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their Netflix documentary, and a body language expert observed that the Duchess of Sussex appeared “calm” while Harry was “quite nervous” in some scenes. Here’s what the expert said about the royal couple’s behavior and gestures in the new series.

Prince Harry wasn’t ‘hugely comfortable discussing his relationship’ with Meghan Markle in new Netflix documentary, says body language expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix documentary came out on Dec. 7, and a body language expert known as the “Human Lie Detector” noticed that the Duke of Sussex used several “pacifying gestures” while talking about his relationship.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, former Derbyshire police officer and body language analyst Darren Stanton opened up about Harry’s “embarrassment” in a scene discussing his first date with Meghan.

“Whilst speaking about their first date, Prince Harry started to go a little bit red, which is congruent with embarrassment,” said Stanton. “He then started to touch his face and nose – signals which are referred to as pacifying gestures. They are self-reassuring gestures that give us comfort, suggesting in this case Harry still isn’t hugely comfortable discussing his relationship and has the urge to shy away from it.”

The expert said Harry’s “past feelings” about the date resurfaced, making him nervous again. “Even though Meghan and Harry are in the present day speaking about their first date, the unconscious mind of Harry is triggering all of those past feelings and that is why we saw him go red and become fidgety.”

Meghan Markle was ‘completely calm and controlled’ in Netflix documentary, says body language expert

While Prince Harry appeared “fidgety” and uncomfortable discussing his first date in the Netflix documentary, the body language expert observed that Meghan Markle was “calm” and “controlled.”

“In terms of body language in this particular clip, Harry comes across as jittery and quite nervous, however Meghan is completely calm and controlled,” said Stanton.

He credited Meghan’s acting career for her ability to remain composed. “Let’s not forget that she is very used to doing pieces on camera through her acting career,” Stanton said. “She knows how to perform to her best. In this particular clip, she is definitely the most confident person due to the fact that her body language conveys composure.”

The analyst previously noted the Duchess of Sussex’s acting abilities

Before the release of the Netflix documentary, Darren Stanton analyzed Meghan Markle’s body language at a recent photoshoot for Variety’s Power of Women issue. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, the expert said the Duchess of Sussex uses her acting background to “turn on the charm.”

“She comes over 100% confident in herself throughout the interview,” Stanton said. “As Meghan was previously an actress with many professional accolades under her belt, she’s used to being on set and in front of the camera. It’s almost like she is able to turn on the charm for the interviewer.”

Etiquette coach Myka Meier has also opined that Meghan’s acting background helps her project calmness in stressful settings, like when she was booed at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

When asked about how Markle “handles herself” in awkward moments, the etiquette expert responded (per Express), “I think her background as an actress probably helps her. I think she keeps her cool.”

Meier added, “Maybe it’s using what she learned [as an actress] and how to keep her composure that really kept her looking calm and cool, even if she didn’t feel it.”

