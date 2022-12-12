Meghan Markle Was ‘Embarrassed’ About Hugging Kate Middleton in Netflix Documentary, Says Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a new Netflix documentary called Harry & Meghan, and the Duchess of Sussex opened up about the first time she met Kate Middleton. A body language expert analyzed the scene, and here’s what he said Meghan really felt about that first hug with Kate.

(L-R) Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan Markle opened up about her first time meeting Kate Middleton in her new Netflix documentary, ‘Harry & Meghan’

On Dec. 7, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released a Netflix documentary called Harry & Meghan. The first three episodes explore the royal couple’s love story, from when they first met to their wedding.

Meghan got candid about the first time she met her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton. “It’s so funny if I look back at it now, because now I know so much, and I’m so glad I didn’t then,” she laughed (per Town & Country). “Because I could just authentically be myself without so much preparedness.”

She recalled, “Even when Will and Kate came over, and I had met her for the first time… They came for dinner, I remember I was in ripped jeans and I was barefoot. I was a hugger, always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that is really jarring for a lot of Brits.”

Meghan Markle was ‘embarrassed’ about hugging Prince William and Kate Middleton, says body language expert

Body language expert Darren Stanton watched Meghan Markle recount her first meeting with Kate Middleton in the Netflix documentary. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, the former Derbyshire police officer shared his observations.

“Meghan is extremely kinaesthetic, which means that she is a very tactile person who likes to touch,” said Stanton. “However, this is clearly not the case with a lot of people in life. When she was speaking about meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton for the first time, she obviously felt it was appropriate to hug. It was clear from William and Kate’s response that they still had to get to know her a little before that could happen.”

He added, “From previous analysis that I have done on Prince William and Kate, they also come across as kinaesthetic people, but they can be guarded before deciding they want to get close and open up to someone, like most people.”

The body language expert also said that Meghan looked “embarrassed” sharing the story of her hug with William and Kate.

“As Meghan was talking about the moment, I noticed her eyebrows came up and her face dropped. This was a combination of the emotions of feeling embarrassed and shame,” he said. “When she was repeating the memory about the meeting, her unconscious mind was fighting off the same feelings that she had back then.”

Meghan Markle shares her "surprising" first encounter with her future brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and Kate Middleton and reveals that she quickly realized that the "formality on the outside carried through on the inside." pic.twitter.com/StfsAMHPeC — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 8, 2022

There have been rumors of a rift between the two royal couples

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the US in 2020, and there have long been rumors of a rift between the couple and Prince William and Kate Middleton. It was widely believed that Meghan and Kate didn’t get along, but veteran royal reporter Katie Nicholl revealed that it was actually Harry and William who clashed.

According to Nicholl’s sources, the princes had an argument around Christmas 2018. Harry confronted William, accusing him of not welcoming Meghan into the royal family.

“Harry felt William wasn’t rolling out the red carpet for Meghan and told him so,” Nicholl’s source said (per Cosmopolitan). “They had a bit of a fallout, which was only resolved when Charles stepped in and asked William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them.”

In the documentary Kate v. Meghan: Princesses at War?, Nicholl explained, “William was quite concerned that the relationship had moved so quickly. And being close to Harry, probably the only person close enough to say to Harry, ‘This seems to be moving quickly, are you sure?’”

But Harry seemingly took William’s concern as criticism. “I think what was meant as well-intended brotherly advice just riled Harry,” said Nicholl. “Harry is hugely protective of Meghan. He saw that as criticism. He interpreted that as his brother not really being behind this marriage, this union, and I don’t think things have been quite right ever since.”

