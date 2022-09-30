Meghan Markle Gave Kate Middleton ‘Side Eye’ During Windsor Walk, According to Body Language Expert

TL;DR:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare appearance with Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10.

According to a body language expert, Meghan Markle gave Kate Middleton “side eye.”

Another expert noted how Kate Middleton left Meghan Markle “trailing” behind her.

Among the multiple royal family appearances ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was a surprise appearance by Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle.

Together they greeted crowds outside Windsor Castle. Given that it was their first official outing together in years, body language experts examined it closely. Which is how one expert clocked the Duchess of Sussex’s “side eye” directed toward her sister-in-law.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton outside Windsor Castle on Sept. 10

The former “Fab Four” put on a united front two days after Queen Elizabeth’s Sept. 8 death. On Sept. 10, the Prince and Princess of Wales appeared outside Windsor Castle alongside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

After arriving in the same car, the foursome proceeded to speak with people, chat about the queen, and see tributes left by well-wishers. It marked their first appearance together since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal life in 2020.

Following the appearance, William received praise for extending an olive branch to his brother and sister-in-law because he’d asked Harry and Meghan to come along.

Meghan Markle kept looking at Kate Middleton, body language expert says

Meghan and Kate’s interactions, or lack thereof, were examined by body language expert and persuasion consultant Jesús Enrique Rosas. Also known as The Body Language Guy on YouTube, Rosas highlighted how Meghan’s eyes seemed to find their way back to Kate.

“I want to point out that, look at this, where is Meghan looking? Why does she keep looking at Catherine?” Rosas said as he watched footage of their arrival.

The body language expert went on to say the Duchess of Sussex, 41, seemed to be giving Kate “side eye.” He also observed “tensions” in her neck before concluding she looked “afraid” of Kate.

Kate Middleton’s movements seemed to hint at her feelings toward Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Another body language expert highlighted Kate’s movements outside Windsor Castle. Particularly gestures that might’ve been indicators of her feelings about Meghan.

“Kate got out of the car and slammed the door herself, striding off and leaving Meghan trailing in her wake,” James told The Sun.

Then came no eye contact. Meghan might’ve thrown Kate “side eye” but, according to James, they never locked eyes. Additionally, the Duchess of Sussex “hung back” as Kate “rushed” to join William and Harry.

As the Windsor Castle appearance came to a close, Kate, as James noted, “pulled back” from Harry and Meghan. So much so that William had to pull her closer for their last pose before leaving.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

RELATED: Commentator Says Kate Middleton Isn’t Going to Give Meghan Markle ‘Time of Day’