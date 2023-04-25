Meghan Markle Hinted at a Desire for ‘Discretion’ During Lakers Game ‘Flirty Fun’ Kiss Cam Moment With Prince Harry, According to Body Language Expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s most recent date night, attending a Los Angeles Lakers game, has been analyzed by a body language expert. What they had to say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s movements and, of course, that kiss cam moment. Plus, what a lip reader believes Harry and Meghan were talking about at the Lakers game.

Prince Harry’s body language suggested some ‘inner anxiety’ at a Lakers game

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

According to body language expert Judi James, it may have been a date night for Harry and Meghan on April 24 but it wasn’t without some seemingly anxious moments.

She told The Sun Harry exhibited discomfort as the pair watched the LA Lakers take on the Memphis Grizzlies. “Harry nods and even blink-nods in agreement to Meghan’s point but his other body language hints at possible inner anxiety,” James said.

“His right hand appears to be picking or fiddling,” she explained. “And although he seems to say a ‘yep’ in agreement with his wife there is some lip-licking and mouth-twitching that could hint at pre-coronation nerves.”

On May 6, Harry will be at Westminster Abbey to see his father, King Charles III, officially crowned. Meanwhile, Meghan’s staying home in Montecito, California, with the couple’s two children; Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan looked like she wanted ‘elegant discretion’ during ‘flirty fun’ kiss cam moment with Harry



Despite being a “well-timed” reminder Harry and Meghan are a “tightly-bonded couple in love,” the kiss cam moment at the Lakers game didn’t seem to have the couple entirely at ease with some “flirty fun.”

Harry and Meghan noticed themselves on the big screen before appearing to joke about participating in the kiss cam. The Duke of Sussex leaned in for a kiss which made Meghan laugh. Suddenly they were both having a laugh.

“Harry seems to use two head-bobs to suggest he is moving in for a kiss but then he leans away with a comedy grimace to suggest he’s tried but failed,” James said. “It’s all flirty fun but it does look as though Meghan prefers some more elegant discretion than her husband here.”

The reason, at least partly, could’ve been that it wasn’t strictly a date night for Harry and Meghan. Sure, they were there watching the NBA game, which saw the Lakers win 117 to 111 in overtime (via ESPN).

However, also sitting nearby were, per Mirror, employees of their Archewell Foundation. Meaning it could’ve been a fun night out for them and their foundation’s staff.

What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle talked about at the Lakers game, according to a lip reader

Now for the lip reading analysis. Clips of Harry and Meghan showed the pair chatting during the game. But what were they discussing?

As lip reader Jeremy Freeman told Mirror, the parents of two might’ve been talking about their date night. Meghan appeared to tell Harry, “It’s brilliant,” to which the Spare author nodded in agreement and replied, “Yeah.”

Freeman also offered up his analysis of what Meghan appeared to say just moments later. “Right, it’s because it’s your favorite there,” the lip reader believed she said before cameras panned to the game.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.