Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams Played Love Interests in a Failed Pilot Long Before ‘Suits’

Long before Meghan Markle was making waves as an ex-senior member of the royal family, she was playing Rachel Zane on the hit TV show Suits. Markle, who was born into the entertainment industry, thanks to a father who worked as a television lighting director, acted in a number of TV shows and movies before landing the role of Rachel. Markle and her romantic interest on the show, played by Patrick J. Adams, enjoyed immediate chemistry from the start. And in a 2013 promotional interview with Larry King, the co-stars opened up about how they first met and why their chemistry is so good.

Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams first worked together in a failed TV pilot

Markle and Adams portrayed Rachel and Mike on Suits. The two start out as co-workers with an occasionally antagonistic relationship before things turn romantic. By Season 7 of the hit legal drama, Rachel and Mike tie the knot. Fans and critics alike loved the chemistry between Rachel and Mike, and as it turns out, Markle and Adams were able to refine their chemistry well before they even stepped on the set of Suits.

In 2013, Markle and Adams sat down with Larry King in an interview to discuss the show and their characters. “We had known each other from another pilot, a failed pilot that we had worked on together,” Adams told King, gesturing to Markle. Adams went on to describe the pilot in question, telling King, “we did this pilot called ‘Good Behavior,’ where I played twins, and Meghan was the love interest for one of the twins.”

What did Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams say about their chemistry on ‘Suits’?

Markle and Adams were aware from the first of how well they interacted together onscreen. King even called their chemistry in the 2013 interview, asking Markle and Adams if they were dating. “No,” Markle said immediately, shaking her head. Adams chimed in, telling King that a relationship between the two of them “would never work.”

King told the camera that he was “sensing something” between them, asking why there seemed to be so much chemistry between the co-stars. Adams explained that it is likely because of how long they had known each other behind the scenes before playing love interests on Suits.

Patrick J. Adams has remained supportive of Meghan Markle

Adams and Markle worked together on Suits for over seven years, until Markle stepped away from the series in 2018. Even so, Adams and Markle remained close, with Adams and his wife, Troian Bellisario, attending Markle and Prince Harry’s big royal wedding. Over the past several years, Adams and Markle likely haven’t seen each other much, with their respective busy schedules. But through it all, Adams has always remained a vocal supporter of his longtime friend.

“I am happy to have her stateside,” Adams told Access Hollywood in 2020, according to The List, speaking of Markle’s recent move to California and her decision to speak out about politics. “I’m very, very happy that she’s becoming very vocal and doing whatever she can to help the election in November.”

That same year, Adams told Radio Times, “We don’t spend any time together, but that’s not because of anything other than how completely enormous her life has become in so many ways.” He also revealed that the two have exchanged some text messages, praising Markle as an “incredibly strong” woman. It’s clear that their friendship is still intact, even after so many years.

