Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Children Reportedly Not Invited to King Charles III’s Coronation

King Charles III’s coronation is set to be one of the most significant events in the British royal family’s history. However, it appears Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children, Archie and Lilibet, haven’t received an invitation to the ceremony.

King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will take place in May 2023

After the 2022 death of Queen Elizabeth II, her oldest son, Charles, ascended the throne as king. His coronation ceremony is set to happen on May 6, 2023, at Westminster Abbey in London.

The coronation is the most significant event on the royal family’s calendar. It’s expected to be a grand affair, attended by various royals, politicians, and other dignitaries. And despite the drama with Prince Harry, King Charles looks forward to having all his children attend.

“It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it,” a source told People. “He would like to have Harry back in the family. If they don’t sort it out, it will always be part of the king’s reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue.”

Harry and Meghan reportedly have some problems with King Charles’ coronation. Their children, Archie and Lilibet, haven’t been included?



It's also Archie's birthday on the same day… and Harry and Meghan want him to get a birthday shout-out at some point.



However, Prince Harry and Meghan’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, reportedly haven’t been invited to the coronation celebration. Buckingham Palace or the Sussexes have yet to confirm these reports. But according to The Daily Mail, there’s speculation the tots were left out because they’re so young.

It’s also important to note that Harry and Meghan haven’t announced whether they will attend the ceremony. So the issue of their children’s invitation might be moot.

Harry and Meghan claim some royal family members were unwelcoming of Archie and Lilibet

Despite Meghan and Harry’s exit from their senior royal roles, their children have been formally acknowledged as members of the royal family.

Archie, who was born entitled to the designation of Earl of Dumbarton, was officially recognized as Prince Archie of Sussex by the royal family’s official website on Mar. 9, 2023. And his sister is now known as Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

However, some royal family members have not been entirely welcoming to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s children. The couple claimed in their Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, that some relatives made problematic remarks about the children’s skin color.

And due to ongoing tensions between the Sussexes and key family members, including Prince William and King Charles, those issues remain unresolved.

What it means for the royal family if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children don’t attend King Charles’ coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t confirmed they’ll attend King Charles’ coronation. But if they show up, it’s unclear whether they’ll bring Archie and Lilibet.

However, if the Sussexes skip the ceremony, they’ll likely fuel further speculation about the ongoing tensions between them and the rest of the royal family. And the absence of Prince Harry, Archie, and Lilibet — the fifth, sixth, and seventh in the line of succession — might make the event feel incomplete.