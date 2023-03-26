Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Coronation Rules Include Limiting Conversation Topics to the Weather, Expert Claims

As King Charles III’s coronation ceremony draws closer, people worldwide await to see if his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle will attend. If they come, one royal expert says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have to stick to bland conversation topics.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s rep confirms they received invitations to King Charles’ coronation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Harry and Meghan have had a contentious split with the rest of the royal family and even gave up their roles in the monarchy and moved to California. The two have spoken about their issues with the royals in interviews, their Netflix series Harry & Meghan, and Harry’s memoir, Spare.

Since leaving Britain in 2020, Harry and Meghan have made only a few return trips to England for important events, such as Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021 and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee the following year.

Many wondered if the couple would receive an invitation to the coronation. But a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed that King Charles reached out via email “regarding the coronation,” Vanity Fair reports.

A royal expert claims Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘will be strictly controlled’

If the couple attends King Charles’ coronation ceremony this spring, Harry and Meghan will be kept out of the spotlight. They must also stick to neutral conversations, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells the Daily Mail.

Fitzwilliams says Harry and Meghan have an “obsession with controlling the narrative and for getting publicity,” which the royal family wants to avoid while they’re visiting. The couple will be closely monitored during public events — something Fitzwilliam claims happened during the jubilee too.

“They will be strictly controlled,” he says, adding that “discussions with other royals will focus on the weather.”

The couple will likely stay ‘low-key’ at the coronation

Fitzwilliam claims Buckingham Palace was behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s low-key appearances during the jubilee. However, other sources say it was a conscious decision on the couple’s part.

“They aren’t part of the [working] royal family anymore, and that’s a decision they have taken — but maybe [the public] hasn’t quite accepted that yet,” a source told People. “Yes, they were low-key. They paid their respects and went home. They were really here to see the queen, and they did.”

Harry and Meghan remained in the background during many of the jubilee events, including the Trooping the Colour. While Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children joined the rest of the senior royals on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, Harry and Meghan watched the event with the extended family from the Major General’s Office.

If Harry and Meghan attend King Charles’ coronation, they’ll likely stick to the same routine — or one even stricter — of staying in the background and away from the senior royal family members.