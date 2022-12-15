Meghan Markle Reportedly Lied About Not Being Able to Invite Her Niece to Her Wedding: ‘That Just Didn’t Happen’, Palace Source Claims

A palace source refuted a claim made by Meghan Markle in the Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary series. More specifically, Meghan said palace insiders discouraged her from inviting her half-sister Samantha Markle’s daughter to her wedding.

According to a palace informant, “That just didn’t happen,” and Meghan was behind the decision not to invite her niece. Another source backed up that claim, calling Meghan’s recollection of events a “complete and utter lie.”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex | Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Meghan Markle claimed her communications team discouraged her from inviting Samantha Markle’s daughter to her wedding

Notably, Meghan and Samantha are estranged, but she invited her daughter, Ashleigh Hale, to participate in the Netflix documentary series. On Harry & Meghan, Ashleigh said, “There’s a sister element, [and] there’s something maternal,” speaking about her relationship with Meghan (E! News).

“She’s a best friend,” she added. “She’s kind of all the things.”

Despite their closeness, Ashleigh wasn’t at Harry and Meghan’s wedding. And the Duchess of Sussex alleged in an episode of Harry & Meghan that her palace communications team discouraged her from inviting her. They allegedly reasoned that asking her estranged half-sister’s daughter to attend could raise questions, which was behind her “painful” decision not to invite her.

The couple delivered the news through a phone call to Ashleigh. She recalled, “I think I said I was hurt on some level, but I understood where it was coming from.”

“To know that it was because of my biological mother that this relationship was so important to me was impacted in that way,” she added. “To feel like because of her, it was taken away. It’s been hard.”

A palace insider claimed Meghan Markle’s claim is a ‘complete and utter lie’

The royal family hasn’t commented on Harry & Meghan, but some anonymous sources have given their statements — and a few have refuted Meghan’s claim about her wedding guest list.

“That just didn’t happen,” one palace insider said to The Sunday Times (via OK!/Marie Claire). “We never gave any advice, steer, or guidance on who of her family or friends should or shouldn’t come.”

That source claimed Meghan decided not to invite Ashleigh, allegedly to protect her from media attention. They further alleged Meghan never raised the question about having her at the historic event.

“We would never tell her not to invite her own niece,” they added, “and we would never get involved in any management of personal relationships.”

Another source offered, “Meghan didn’t want the media to know about Ashleigh. No one on earth would have said don’t invite family to the wedding. That’s a complete and utter lie.”

BBC journalist disputed Meghan Markle’s claim that her engagement interview was an ‘orchestrated reality show’

Royal correspondent Jonny Dymond joked with BBC journalist Mishal Husain about Harry and Meghan calling their engagement interview, which Husain conducted, an “orchestrated reality show.”

“… It seemed like a rather charming interview of two people very much in love and Mishal lobbing questions at them,” Dymond opined on BBC’s Today radio show, as reported by Variety. “But, apparently, yes, that was an ‘orchestrated reality show.’”

“We will find out maybe later in these programs who the puppeteers really are,” Dymond suggested before Husain chimed in: “We know recollections may vary on this particular subject, but my recollection is very much ‘asked to do an interview and do said interview.'”