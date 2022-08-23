Meghan Markle Reveals on Spotify Podcast 1 Word Became ‘Terrible’ After She Started Dating Prince Harry: ‘It’s Really Hard to Un-Feel It’

TL;DR:

Archetypes, Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast, debuted on Aug. 23, 2022.

Serena Williams joined Meghan Markle for the premiere episode.

Meghan Markle said she started “personally feeling the negative connotation” of ambition when she started dating Prince Harry.

“Since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it,” she explained.

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast is finally here. In the debut episode of Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex spoke with her friend and tennis champion Serena Williams about ambition. Along the way, Meghan explained why the word became “terrible” only after she started dating Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle and Serena Williams talked about ambition in the ‘Archetypes’ premiere

Meghan is back on Spotify after she and the Duke of Sussex inked a deal with the streamer in 2020. Since then, the pair have only released one episode, a holiday special, through their production company Archewell Audio. That is, until now.

The first episode of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, Archetypes, dropped on Aug. 23. Titled, “The Misconception of Ambition with Serena Williams,” the 41-year-old spoke with her friend in a nearly 60-minute episode.

Meghan touched on the “awakening” she had at 11 after getting a Procter & Gamble commercial changed when it advertised dish soap to women. “My 11-year-old voice has also gotten a little more confident — maybe a little louder,” she said.

Similar to Meghan’s 40×40 video with Melissa McCarthy, Harry made a cameo in the podcast. He “popped in” as Meghan described it, and said hello to Williams. The episode also featured Dr. Laura Cray, a professor at UC Berkeley and an expert on gender in the workplace.

Meghan Markle said she didn’t remember ambition being a ‘terrible thing’ until she started dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Speaking about the topic of the episode, Meghan remarked ambition is a “dirty, dirty word when it comes to women.”

“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ‘ambitious’ until I started dating my now husband,” she told Williams. “And apparently ambition is … a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is, according to some.”

Meghan continued, saying the “negatively” that surrounds the word is hard for her to shake. “So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it,” she said. “I can’t unsee it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller — so much smaller — on a regular basis.”

Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast will feature ‘uncensored conversations with women’ and interviews with experts and historians

In a March 2022 audio teaser, Meghan shared what listeners can expect from her Spotify podcast.

“This is Archetypes, the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back,” she said in the 90-second clip. “I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives. And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

“This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us … but where do these stereotypes come from? And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?” she asked.

Meghan’s Spotify podcast will continue with more new episodes. Next is an interview with Mariah Carey.

RELATED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle May Not Have Any ‘Currency’ After Memoir and Podcast, Royal Expert Says