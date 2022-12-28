Meghan Markle Shares What She Craved Most on Her Wedding Day: ‘And That’s What I Did’

Meghan Markle said in Harry & Meghan that “all” she “wanted” on the day of her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding was a mimosa, a croissant, and to listen to “Going to the Chapel.”

She also wondered how she’d been “so calm” ahead of the May 19, 2018, ceremony.

In the Netflix series, Meghan Markle also shared what went through her mind as she walked down the aisle.

Meghan Markle didn’t want much on her wedding day. In Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, she revealed the few things she wanted as she got ready to marry Prince Harry. Spoiler: It had to do with food, drinks, and music.

Meghan Markle ‘went into a really calm space’ on the day of her and Prince Harry’s royal wedding

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revisited their royal wedding in the six-part docuseries. Reflecting on how she felt as she geared up for the ceremony on May 19, 2018, Meghan remembered feeling surprisingly calm.

“On the day of our wedding, it’s like I went into a really calm space,” she said in Harry & Meghan. “I don’t know how I was so calm. I look back at that: How was I so calm?”

The pair got married at Windsor Castle, saying “I do” in front of friends and family at St. George’s Chapel. Meanwhile, crowds lined the streets of Windsor — a surprise to Meghan — as millions watched on TV.

Meghan Markle wanted a croissant, mimosa, and to play ‘Going to the Chapel’ before marrying Harry

Thinking back to the hours leading up to the ceremony, Meghan remembered what she wanted before officially joining the royal family. It wasn’t a moment alone to take it all in but a celebratory breakfast, complete with a wedding track, as she got ready.

“All I wanted was a mimosa, a croissant, and to play the song, “Going to the Chapel,” she said. “And that’s what I did — it was great.”

So, before she arrived at St. George’s Chapel with her mom, Doria Ragland, and Harry saw her in her bespoke Givenchy wedding dress, Meghan munched on a croissant in between sips of a mimosa while “Going to the Chapel” played.

Meghan Markle reminded herself to ‘take a deep breath’ as she walked down the aisle

When Meghan walked down the aisle to an instrumental song picked by Harry, she had a thought going through her head. In the Netflix docuseries, she remembered “thinking: ‘Just take a deep breath and keep going.’”

Calling it “surreal,” Meghan also noted as her father-in-law, King Charles III, met her halfway down the aisle, she got her first glimpse of Harry.

“The whole thing was surreal, but it was at that moment I could also see H,” she said. As for Harry, he joked that he remembered thinking, “‘Look at me, look what I got. Look what I found,’” as Meghan walked toward him.

“The world was watching us, but when we were actually at the altar, as far as I was concerned, it was just the two of us,” he added.

Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding continued with a lunch reception at St. George’s Hall hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. Finally, it wrapped up with an evening reception at Frogmore House featuring Idris Elba as DJ, Harry and Meghan’s “fun” first dance, and more.