Meghan Markle Wasn’t Impressed by Thoughtful Lunch Menu From Camilla Parker Bowles — Book

According to a forthcoming book, Camilla Parker Bowles‘ special lunch menu made “no impact” on food-loving Meghan Markle. The dishes, which were a nod to the Duchess of Sussex’s charity work, went unnoticed, according to Angela Levin’s biography.

Book says Camilla Parker Bowles wanted to ‘help Meghan find her feet’

In a Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort extract, Levin details how Camilla tried to offer Meghan “advice” when she joined royal life in 2017.

“They had lunches together and Camilla spent a lot of time offering advice on how to handle the pressure,” Levin wrote via The Daily Telegraph. “She tried to be supportive, was happy to be her mentor and took her out for private lunches. A source at the time told me: ‘She doesn’t want to see anyone struggling and she is fond of Meghan.'”

“The Queen Consort knows more than anyone how difficult it is to become accepted into the royal family and wanted to help any newcomer,” the author continued, noting Camilla had done something similar with Kate Middleton.

Camilla “warmly greeted” Meghan upon her arrival in London,” Levin said. Meanwhile, now-King Charles III liked talking with the Suits alum about theatre and arts.

Furthermore, “Camilla felt the experience she had from coping with public abuse, press insults and frostiness from the royal family put her in a good place to help Meghan adjust to the restrictions of royal life and was equally keen to help Meghan find her feet.”

Meghan Markle didn’t notice lunch menu featured recipes from her first solo project as a British royal, according to book

Camilla’s guidance left Meghan “unresponsive” and “bored,” Levin wrote, citing a lunch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had with the king and Camilla. It came after Meghan’s first solo project as a senior royal, contributing to Together: Our Community Cookbook.

“The Queen Consort and King Charles wanted to show their support and invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, plus their friend Lucia Santa Cruz, to lunch at Highgrove,” Levin said.

She continued, quoting Santa Cruz. “Lucia recalls: ‘As a surprise, Camilla went out of her way to make sure the lunch consisted only of recipes from Meghan’s cookbook, and that included a very hot salsa. It was a really nice gesture.’”

Levin continued, saying it “made no impact.” Meghan “seemed bored” and “unresponsive” to Camilla’s advice, the author wrote. She “preferred to go her own way, with the result that the Queen Consort’s advice landed on stony ground.”

Meghan Markle says she’s made an ‘active effort’ to forgive

The Duchess of Sussex shared she’s made an “active effort” to forgive the royal family and her own relatives in an August 2022 interview.

“I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,” she says wisely. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” she told The Cut.

Shortly after the interview’s publication, Harry and Meghan traveled to the U.K. and Germany. However, the originally four-day trip became entirely different when Queen Elizabeth II’s health began declining, ultimately resulting in her Sept. 8 death. They remained in England for a national 10 days of mourning leading up to the queen’s funeral on Sept. 19.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort hits shelves on Sept. 29.

