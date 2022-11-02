Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’ Podcast Probably Won’t Attract as Many Listeners as Kim Kardashian’s ‘System’

TL;DR:

Both the Archetypes podcast from Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith have seen success.

However, some say because Kim Kardashian’s podcast centers around true crime it will attract more listeners than Archetypes.

Archetypes “narrows the overall population that would be attracted to that kind of content.”

Both Meghan Markle and Kim Kardashian have podcasts on Spotify. However, some industry experts think Kardashian’s lends itself to having more listeners simply because of the subject matter. Ahead, learn why some think The System will ultimately be more popular than the Archetypes podcast. Plus, why one offers a “sense of credibility.”

‘Archetypes’ and ‘The System’ have both topped the podcast charts

Kardashian and the Duchess of Sussex have found success with their respective podcasts. When Archetypes debuted in August 2022, it shot to the top of the charts almost immediately.

Within 48 hours of the premiere episode hitting Spotify, the show reached no. 1 on U.S. and U.K. charts. Something similar happened in Oct 2022 when Kardashian’s The System: The Case Of Kevin Keith premiered. It too topped the podcast charts.

Since their release, both Archetypes and The System continue to do well on the podcast charts. At the time of writing, Archetypes occupies the No. 6 spot with The System at No. 27.

Kim Kardashian’s podcast appeals to a wider audience than Meghan Markle’s ‘Archetypes’

I heard about this case 3 years ago and have been questioning it ever since. Join me to learn more about Kevin Keith’s story on my new podcast, The System?Listen now, only on @Spotify. New episodes every Monday. https://t.co/1TYi1yQFnp pic.twitter.com/apmmIT36zS — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 3, 2022

Speaking to Newsweek about the origins of the true-crime podcast genre (Hello, Serial.), Mathew Passy, CEO of The Podcast Consultant, explained the broad appeal of The System.

“True crime doesn’t really have a niche,” he said. “Anybody can be interested in a true crime podcast, whereas, to be interested in Meghan’s podcast, you really have to be in a specific subset of the world to seek out that kind of content.”

“Whether you’re someone who is interested in her as a person or interested in the topics that she’s talking about, it narrows the overall population that would be attracted to that kind of content,” he explained.

“I just don’t see where that is going to come anywhere near the size and the scope of those who have expressed interest in these types of true crime podcasts,” Passy concluded.

Episode of the day: Meghan sits down with Better Things' @pamelaadlon, First Lady of Canada Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and comedian @SamJayComic to unveil the roles of "Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom"https://t.co/2NSw4sO1bw — Spotify Podcasts ? (@spotifypodcasts) November 1, 2022

True crime element gives Kim Kardashian’s ‘The System’ a ‘sense of credibility’ over ‘talk show interview’ style of ‘Archetypes’

Meghan — and her celebrity/expert guests — “dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back” on Archetypes. However, the conversational style with the occasional personal anecdote from Meghan doesn’t come across as credible as The System.

“It is my opinion that more work goes into a show about true crime due to the amount of research and fact-checking required,” Ashleigh King, creative director and founder of the podcast training company Flamingo Heights, said. “So this gives a sense of credibility over a talk show interview series which is what separates Kim and Meghan’s content.”

“Kim’s show is of interest because it’s about real life, real situations, and it’s an examination of social justice and a potentially unfair prison sentence,” King also noted. “It’s an exploration of law, and because it has a story that makes you want to know more, listeners will want to return for more.”

Meghan and Kim’s podcasts are available on Spotify.

