Meghan Markle’s Body Language Hinted She Didn’t Like The Tig Being Compared to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop in 2015 Interview

Meghan Markle may not have liked being compared to Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop in a 2015 interview. A body language expert says the “mood” seemed to change after an interviewer likened the Duchess of Sussex’s defunct blog, The Tig, to Goop.

Meghan Markle appeared ‘chatty and animated’ in a 2015 interview about The Tig

As a former actor, the Duchess of Sussex gave many interviews in her pre-royal life. Among them a 2015 Yahoo! Style interview about The Tig, playing Suits’ Rachel Zane, and her personal style.

The nearly seven-minute interview featured a friendly Meghan, body language expert Judi James said (via Express). She’s “chatty and animated, with some cute, self-effacing body squeezes, where she pulls her arms into her torso and grins at the audience.”

However, as James observed, Meghan paused just for a moment and gave a shoulder shrug following a Tig-Goop comparison.

Body language expert noticed a change in ‘mood music’ after The Tig, Gwyneth Paltrow Goop comparison

Reality star Kristin Cavallari asked Meghan if The Tig’s “like your own little min-Goop,” referencing Paltrow’s lifestyle site. Meghan, who is, according to James, able to “skillfully” mask any discomfort, admitted they’re “similar.”

“Yeah I guess, it’s similar in many ways … but I think [with] The Tig, the tagline is ‘inspired lifestyle’ so I just want people to feel the positivity and excitement,” Meghan replied.

However, her movements may have provided clues she didn’t like her blog being likened to Paltrow’s lifestyle site. Zeroing in on Meghan’s response to The Tig-Goop comparison, James highlighted an every-so-slight change in her body language as well as the interview’s “mood.”

“Meghan pauses, closes her eyes before raising them upward,” James said. Then she “shrugs her shoulders before touching her face in a partial cut-off gesture.” Taken together, the moves suggested to James “the comparison is not totally to her liking.”

The Tig could become another way for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make money

Since they’re no longer receiving royal family funding as full-time working royals, Harry and Meghan have had to figure out how to make money. They’ve inked a multimillion-dollar deal with Netflix as well as Spotify and Penguin Random House. However, an expert says The Tig could be another income stream.

“Overall, relaunching The Tig has the potential to be a positive move for Meghan’s personal brand if done strategically and with a clear vision,” David Olusegun, founder of Creative Control Ventures, said (via Express).

“By leveraging her expertise and personal brand, and creating engaging, high-quality content, The Tig could become a valuable asset for Meghan and a key element of her overall branding strategy,” he explained.

The 41-year-old could “potentially monetize The Tig brand” in a number of ways. “Meghan could partner with brands that align with The Tig’s mission and values to create sponsored content,” by way of “sponsored blog posts, social media updates, or videos.”

Another option is “premium content such as e-books, courses, or coaching services that cater to the brand’s audience.”

“The Tig 1.0 made $80k per year,” Olusegun added, saying that with the aforementioned methods, “Meghan can make much more.”

