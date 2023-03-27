How Meghan Markle’s Contradicting Sun and Moon Signs Might Affect Her Personality, According to an Astrologer

In astrology, sun and moon signs work together to “strongly influence [our] emotional mode of operation.”

Celebrity astrologer Inbaal Honigman explained how Meghan Markle’s sun and moon signs contradict, meaning she has aspects of her personality that are extroverted and others that are introspective.

Prince Harry’s sun and moon signs are “quite compatible,” Honigman said, meaning his public and private personas are nearly identical.

Meghan Markle has sun and moon signs contradicting one another, indicating her personality has many facets, according to a celebrity astrologer who has worked with the Tarot for decades. The Duchess of Sussex exhibits characteristics of her sun sign, Leo, and her moon sign, Libra. Here’s what that could mean about her character and how hers compare to Prince Harry’s signs.

What are sun and moon signs in astrology?

Harper’s Bazaar explained the differences between the sun sign, which “dictates your zodiac personality,” and a moon sign, “the second most important influence in your horoscope chart after the sun, [which] represents your emotions, your inner mood.”

According to astrologers, they work together to “strongly influence [our] emotional mode of operation,” impacting many things about us, even how we should decorate our homes.

Meghan Markle’s contradicting sun and moon signs explained

While speaking to Spin Genie, celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman explained how Meghan is a “fine example of a sun sign and a moon sign that contradict one another.”

“With her sun in Leo, Meghan is outgoing and bright. Her job as an actress played to her strengths as a Leo, happy on stage and in swanky award shows,” Honigman said. “Meghan’s moon sign is Libra, however, which is a very gentle and compassionate sign, more interested in the inner workings of those around her, and less fascinated by the shiny exterior that they may present.”

Meghan has characteristics traditionally attributed to both Leos and Libras, making her well-suited for her public role. Honigman noted, “Before meeting Harry, Meghan used to spend her break time from filming, visiting villages and projects in Africa, [and] supporting charities.”

“After marrying into the royal family, she did a lot of compassionate charity work as a working royal as well,” the astrologer went on. “This fits the traditional characteristics of her Libra moon.”

“In her heart, she is like a Libra, caring for others is her nature. On the surface of things, she’s a Leo, extroverted and outspoken,” Honigman concluded.

Prince Harry’s sun and moon signs are ‘quite compatible,’ astrologer says

Honigman also delved into Harry’s signs, noting his “sun and moon signs are quite compatible with one another.”

“With a Virgo sun sign, Harry would be organized and meticulous, a no-nonsense, direct Earth sign. His Taurus moon tells of a character who is stable in nature, and loves to learn,” she explained.

Both of those placements are “practical and sensible Earth signs, which means that his public and private personas are similar, if not identical, and are more focused on the practical elements in life – being a grown-up and getting things done, not losing himself in dreams and fantasies.”

“His Earth signs make it clear why he was a successful soldier and commander,” Honigman said, “because people with Earth placements have a good eye for detail and are well-loved leaders.”