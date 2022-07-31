Meghan Markle’s ‘Low-Carb, Sexy, Filthy’ Zucchini Bolognese Pasta Hack That’s ‘Worth the Hype’

Meghan Markle has a zucchini bolognese pasta hack for the ages. The Duchess of Sussex has shared many recipes over the years. And her zucchini bolognese is perfect as a meatless option, though you can incorporate meat if you so desire. Here’s why it’s so special.

Meghan Markle swears by her ‘creamy’ zucchini bolognese recipe

Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

In an interview with Delish, Meghan showed off her zucchini bolognese that’s a “low-carb, sexy, filthy” yet meatless pasta sauce. It’s an incredibly flexible recipe to which you can add more vegetables, such as eggplant or tomatoes — or even meat — as you’d like.

According to Delish, cooking the zucchini for several hours at a low temperature will create a delectable “mush.” “The sauce gets so creamy, you’d swear there’s tons of butter and oil in it, but it’s just zucchini, water, and a little bouillon,” Meghan said.

Delish swears that Meghan’s zucchini bolognese has “meat sauce vibes.” And you can add “ground beef, sausage, or steak” if you want a more substantial meal. For those adding red meat, Meghan recommends a squeeze of lemon prior to serving. “Nobody tastes the lemon, but it really brings out the steak’s flavor,” Meghan said.

How to make Meghan Markle’s ‘low-carb, sexy, filthy’ pasta hack

Meghan’s zucchini bolognese takes only about 10 minutes of preparation time but 4 hours and 20 minutes of total cooking time. It yields four servings.

According to Delish, the key ingredients include white onion, zucchini, and a bouillon cube. You will first cook the chopped onion in a bit of olive oil. Then, add the chopped zucchini with water and the bouillon. Sprinkle on some salt and pepper as well. Let this cook on low for roughly four hours “until the zucchini is falling apart.” Stir the pot every so often to keep things cooking evenly.

Once the zucchini is almost done, start another pot with boiling water to cook your rigatoni until it’s al dente. Then, drain the pasta, and add it to your pot with the zucchini and onion.

Finally, stir in lemon juice, freshly grated Parmesan, and red pepper flakes to further flavor the dish. You also can top it with more Parmesan just prior to serving.

Reviewers thought the recipe was ‘unexpectedly super delicious’

Commenters on Delish who made the recipe had great things to say, with “delicious” being a common word they used to describe it.

“This was unexpectedly super delicious! I thought I’d try it because I had to use up some zucchini. WOW!” one reviewer wrote.

Another shared some modifications they made to the dish. “I have found that browning a tablespoon of tomato paste with the onions and garlic adds layers of additional flavor to this already good dish,” they wrote. “Also, adding some fresh lemon thyme and just a pinch of minced, fresh oregano for the last 15-30 minutes of cooking adds a little more to the dish. I do not blend the sauce, but I do use an old fashioned potato masher (just a few mashes) gives a perfect combination of smooth and a little chunky for texture.”

RELATED: Meghan Markle in the Kitchen: 7 of Her Favorite Recipes