Meghan Markle’s Missing out on an Opportunity to ‘Create Some Positive PR’ With Her Coronation Outfit

An expert says Meghan Markle’s losing out on potential “positive PR” with her outfit by skipping the coronation. Ahead, how the Duchess of Sussex could’ve won “over hearts and minds” on coronation day.

Meghan Markle’s staying in California while Prince Harry goes to the coronation

After much speculation, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Prince Harry’s coronation RSVP on April 12.

“BREAKING: “Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet,” Omid Scobie, a royal correspondent, tweeted.

For royal fashion fans, that means no special outfit from Meghan to see her father-in-law, King Charles III, crowned. At least one the public’s likely to get a glimpse of come May 6, 2023.

Instead, she might take a casual approach to her coronation day outfit, considering she’ll be at home in Montecito, California.

Meghan’s coronation outfit would’ve ‘been carefully selected to win over hearts and minds’

The Duchess of Sussex would’ve likely tried to garner some goodwill via her coronation outfit, according to expert Miranda Holder.

“Meghan was a savvy dresser,” the celebrity stylist and royal fashion expert told Holder told Newsweek. She “made every best effort to make her wardrobe choices work hard to create some positive PR in increasingly difficult times.”

I have no doubt that if she had attended the coronation,” Holder continued, “her look—or costume—(she is an actress after all) would have also been carefully selected to win over hearts and minds.”

Despite Meghan’s overall “more informal” style, she “definitely brought her ‘own brand of fabulous’ to big state occasions such as the Queen’s Jubilee.”Had she RSVP’d yes to the coronation, Meghan would’ve been wise to sport British brands.

“It would have been a clever fashion move for the duchess to have dressed in a much-loved British designer for the coronation,” Holder said. It “would have definitely garnered her some positive PR after such a tumultuous few years, and it is an unequivocal shame that we won’t get to see this play out.”

“Whether you are Team Meghan or not, there’s no denying that her absence at the coronation is a disappointment on the fashion front.”

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral marked Meghan’s most recent royal fashion moment

She’s been spotted on date nights and gala dinners, but Meghan hasn’t made an appearance at a royal family event since 2022. Meaning the former Suits star’s latest royal fashion moment happened at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Meghan wore a black Stella McCartney cape dress to Westminster Abbey for the occasion (via Today). Fans of Meghan’s style may have recognized it from when the now-41-year-old donned the same dress — in navy — for the queen’s birthday in 2018.

Like a number of other royal women, such as Camilla Parker Bowles and Kate Middleton, Meghan accessorized with pearls. But not just any pearls.

She wore a particularly significant pair with a special connection to the queen. Meghan wore pearl and diamond studs the queen gave her during their first official engagement together in 2018. Long black gloves, a wide-brimmed black hat, and black heels completed the look.