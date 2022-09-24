Meghan Trainor Convinced Jason Derulo to Let Her Sing His Name on ‘Painkiller’

Meghan Trainor has long been known as a pop princess, a writer of such popular songs as “All About That Bass” and “Lips Are Movin.'” Her body-positive stance and her sassy lyrics have made her a fan favorite for close to a decade.

However, behind the scenes, Trainor has been winnings fans for an even longer time. As one of the music industry’s most successful songwriters, Trainor has worked with everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Rascal Flatts.

Meghan Trainor | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In 2015, Trainor worked with another popular songwriter, Jason Derulo, on the song “Painkiller.” Not only did Trainor help him write the song, but she added some signature vocal flair to it as well.

Jason Derulo burst onto the scene in 2010

Derulo started working in the music industry in the early 2000s, writing songs for big-name artists like Diddy and Sean Kingston, according to IMDb. However, Derulo always had big ambitions and dreams of stardom, and by 2009, the young artist was ready to release his own music.

In 2010, he released his debut studio album, Jason Derulo. In short order, he became a star, opening for Lady Gaga and watching his song “Ridin’ Solo” climb the charts.

Over the years that followed, Derulo was unstoppable, releasing more albums and collaborating with everyone from Pitbull to Nicki Minaj. In 2015, Derulo was hard at work curating his latest album, Everything Is 4 when he got the opportunity to work with Meghan Trainor, who had just burst onto the scene with her smash hit tune “All About That Bass.”

Meghan Trainor wrote and performed ‘Painkiller’ with Jason Derulo

Brazil where u at?!? pic.twitter.com/swoWOR5G2T — Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) September 8, 2022

Trainor worked with Derulo to help him write the song “Painkiller” for his Everything Is 4 album – and it’s clear that the two had a great time in the studio together as they worked on the song. Trainor not only wrote the song with Derulo, but she sang it with him as well.

Trainor also put a fun twist on the now-infamous “Jason Deruuuulooooo” intro that the singer liked to incorporate into his songs during the earliest years of his career. Derulo told MTV News at the time,

“Her and the producer were in the room and were like ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ and I’m like, ‘No, I’m not doing that no more, it’s retired.'”

According to Billboard, Derulo went on to note how Trainor changed up the song: “And then the intro came in, and she did it, and I was like, ‘It’s pretty dope.'” The song “Painkiller” ultimately became one of the most popular tunes from the album, which also included songs like “Want to Want Me” and “Try Me.”

What is Meghan Trainor doing these days?

New album TAKIN’ IT BACK out Oct 21st! ? pic.twitter.com/qFqTEKY4zQ — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) June 22, 2022

Over the years, Trainor has continued to hone her craft as a singer and songwriter extraordinaire. She has released four studio albums, with her latest album set to drop in October. Trainor has also branched out to explore her other talents, including voice acting and hosting gigs.

Her sweet marriage to actor Daryl Sabara has helped to cement the star as a pop culture favorite, while her open and honest nature about the downsides of fame has ensured that her name consistently remains in the headlines.

While Derulo has taken a step back from the spotlight in recent years, creating TikTok videos and writing songs on a smaller scale, Trainor has remained a force to be reckoned with in the music business – and it’s even possible that she and Derulo could reunite in the future for another duet.

RELATED: Singer Meghan Trainor Calls This Morning Show Star an ‘Angel’ After Experiencing an On-Air Panic Attack