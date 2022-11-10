Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Are Getting Ready to Grow Their Family

Pop singer Meghan Trainor and her actor husband Daryl Sabara are one of the cutest celebrity couples around. On social media, the two share glimpses of their lives together with their son, Riley. And in a recent interview, Trainor revealed that she and Sabara are getting ready to grow their family.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara got married in 2018

(L-R): Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor arrive for the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” held at Dolby Theatre on July 9, 2019 in Hollywood, California. | Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Trainor met Sabara in 2016 through their mutual friend, actor Chloé Grace Moretz. After dating for about a year and a half, Sabara proposed. And in December 2018, on Trainor’s 25th birthday, the couple was wed in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Two years after their nuptials, Trainor and Sabara revealed they were expecting their first child. And they welcomed their son, Riley, in February 2021.

In a recent chat with ET, Trainor talked about her challenging postpartum phase. And she described how having Riley changed her for the better.

“I was my heaviest I’ve ever been, I was like over 200 pounds when I C-sectioned him out,” Trainor recalled. “I just wasn’t feeling great. I’ve never had stitches, so to have this C-section scar, I was in a really dark place and I wanted to be in a great place for my son.”

“So, I worked every day and challenged myself,” she added, detailing her exercise and diet routine. “I was very dedicated and I started seeing the pounds come off like one week at a time, one pound… I learned that I do like healthy food and I learned what portions mean. And I learned my brain is so happy when I exercise, so I’m just [feeling] better than ever.”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara are ready to grow their family

Trainor and Sabara often share photos of Riley on social media. And from their posts, it’s apparent that the two are enjoying every moment of parenthood.

When talking to Chris Wallace on CNN about her relationship with Sabara, Trainor gushed and gave him a shout-out. When she referred to him as the father of her “future babies,” Wallace asked if she was pregnant.

The pop star noted that she isn’t pregnant now. But she revealed that she and Sabara want to grow their family and will try for another baby soon. “November or December I’m going to start, for sure,” Trainor revealed.

Meghan Trainor wants ‘3 more kids’ in her family

Riley will celebrate his second birthday in February 2023. And according to Trainor, so far, caring for him has brought her nothing but joy.

“I’m happiest nowadays when I’m putting my baby to sleep with my husband because we do it together every night,” she told People. “We look at each other like, ‘We made the best baby. We got so blessed.'”

We models. Thank you @romper for another reason to dress up with my baby boy and get beautiful pics that I’ll cherish forever ? pic.twitter.com/oTczZCjNwo — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) September 22, 2022

“We got really lucky,” Trainor added. “We got a happy baby — He recognizes me and he’s like, ‘I’m so excited to see you.’ And to look at that and be like, ‘I made that. That’s crazy. That came from love. That came from soulmates.’ It’s the greatest.”

Trainor also talked about growing her family, noting, “I’m ready for three more kids!”

