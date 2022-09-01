Meghan Trainor Embarrasses Daryl Sabara With 1 ‘Rude’ Habit

Meghan Trainor is a pop star who is known for marching to the beat of her own drum. The “All About That Bass” singer rose to prominence in 2014 and has been a staple in music ever since. She’s even expanded her ventures to include hosting television shows and voice acting. Trainor is also a loving wife to her actor husband Daryl Sabara. The two don’t mind chatting about their relationship with fans and have even opened up about the dynamics between them that help to keep their relationship fun. Still, according to Trainor, there’s one specific habit she has that never fails to embarrass Sabara.

When did Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara start dating?

Daryl Sabara (L) and Meghan Trainor arrive for City Of Hope’s Spirit Of Life 2019 Gala at The Barker Hanger on October 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. | Gabriel Olsen/WireImage

Trainor and Sabara first crossed paths in 2014, when they met at a house party in Los Angeles. Trainor was just blowing up on the pop music scene. She immediately recognized Sabara thanks to his role in the beloved Spy Kids franchise. In a 2019 interview with People Magazine, Trainor opened up about their first meeting, noting, according to Elite Daily, “I went up to him while he was getting a drink. I was like, ‘Are you Spy Kids?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah.’ And I thought that was so cool.”

Then, two years later, they were set up on a date by a mutual friend. This time, the chemistry was undeniable. Trainor and Sabara started dating, and in December 2017, the actor popped the question to his Grammy Award-winning girlfriend. She said yes, and after a year-long engagement, the lovebirds were married in December 2018.

What ‘rude’ habit did Meghan Trainor admit to?

Trainor and Sabara complement each other in many ways. But Trainor is the first to admit that they each have habits that can annoy the other. In a 2019 interview with BuzzFeed Celeb, the pair took a relationship test, dishing on their quirks and favorite couples activities. “He doesn’t mind how much I burp and how loud they are,” Trainor said. “But he really gets upset if I’m on a business call or if I’m on a call in general and I start burpin.'”

Trainor pantomimed a burp, while Sabara chimed in, saying “it’s just rude!” Trainor defended her habit, denying that burping is rude, but noting that it never fails to embarrass Sabara.

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed a baby in early 2021

Trainor might have some habits that annoy Sabara, but it’s clear that the two are very happy together. In October 2020, the couple took to social media to share that they were expecting their first child together. Throughout her pregnancy, Trainor remained true to her unfiltered personality, even admitting that she doesn’t like being intimate while pregnant.

In February 2021, Trainor gave birth to the couple’s son, whom they named Riley. Over the past year since becoming a mother, Trainor has admitted that there have been some significant difficulties. After struggling with gestational diabetes and an emergency C-section, Trainor’s mental health suffered. As she stated in an interview with Parents, she had to come to terms with how important it is to take care of herself and her own wellbeing.

As reported by SheKnows, Trainor said “I think when you have a kid you just realize, ‘Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid. I’ve never been more motivated.” For Trainor and Sabara, as well as their growing family, the best is yet to come.

RELATED: Meghan Trainor Once Said Nobody Writes Songs Like This Frank Sinatra Hit Anymore