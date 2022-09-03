Meghan Trainor Had ‘Spy Kids’ Toys Growing up: ‘That Was My Whole Childhood’

Meghan Trainor is a beloved pop star who is known for her jaunty body positivity anthems such as “All About That Bass.” A staple in the music industry since 2014, she has received a number of awards and accolades, including the 2016 Grammy Award for Best New Artist. Over the past few years, the artist has branched out to explore acting and hosting gigs. Trainor has also admitted to being a big fan of her husband’s work. In fact, several times over the years, she talked about what the Spy Kids franchise means to her.

Meghan Trainor grew up loving the ‘Spy Kids’ films

Meghan Trainor promotes her new single, “Wave” on Daily Pop | Nick Agro/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Trainor was born in 1993 and enjoyed a relatively normal, happy childhood. According to IMDb, Trainor got involved with music from a very early age, writing songs and performing with various local groups. By the time she was a teenager, Trainor was an experienced artist, writing and recording songs. She was also an avid consumer of pop culture, watching a lot of movies and TV shows.

Like many young people in the early 2000s, Trainor was a big fan of the Spy Kids franchise. The series, helmed by iconic director Robert Rodriguez, starred Daryl Sabara, whom Trainor would later meet and marry. But when the budding pop star was watching the films, she was drawn in by the cool gadgets and fun storylines.

In an October 2020 interview with Chicks in the Office, Trainor opened up about her love of the Spy Kids movies, admitting “we were at the movie theaters every time. I got Spy Kids toys for Christmas. I was a spy…that was my whole childhood.” Trainor noted that she used to play spy games with her friends a lot, using the toys to aid in their pretend play.

What did Meghan Trainor say about watching ‘Spy Kids’ with her husband?

Trainor eventually met one of the Spy Kids in 2014, when Sabara crashed a party attended by Trainor. The pop star would later tell Chicks in the Office that her first reaction when she met Sabara was to say “oh my Christ, it’s Spy Kids.” The two hit it off right away, although they didn’t start dating until several years later when their mutual friend Chloe Grace Moretz set them up on a blind date.

Sabara proposed to Trainor in 2017, just one year after they started dating. They have been together ever since, tying the knot in a sweet backyard ceremony in 2018 and enjoying lots of low-key date nights, in spite of their busy schedules. They have even watched Spy Kids together, as Trainor told Access Hollywood in 2019. In response to a question about how long it had been since she and Sabara had watched Spy Kids, the pop singer noted that “it was in a hotel while we were working and traveling somewhere. We were like, ‘pop it on!'”

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara welcomed a baby in 2021

Trainor and Sabara clearly know how to have fun together. And in February 2021, they expanded their family to include their baby boy, whom they named Riley. Trainor loves being a mom and has admitted that she’s ready to have even more kids with Sabara in the near future. It seems likely that when Riley is old enough, the celeb couple will introduce him to the Spy Kids franchise as well.

