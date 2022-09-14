Meghan Trainor Wrote 1 Disney Channel Star’s Debut Single

Meghan Trainor is well-known to many fans for her vivacious stage presence and catalog of popular songs, including “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Lose You.” However, while Trainor has been an established star for many years, even some of her biggest fans might not realize that even as she was making it big as a star, she was writing songs for other artists. One of the songs Trainor penned during her early years as a pop star was sung by Sabrina Carpenter, an up-and-coming Disney Channel performer when she sang the tune Trainor crafted just for her.

Sabrina Carpenter is a musician and former Disney Channel star

Sabrina Carpenter first burst onto the scene in 2014 in the Disney Channel comedy series Girl Meets World. A spinoff of the iconic 1990s show Boy Meets World, Girl Meets World became an instant hit with fans, and many praised Carpenter’s take on the character of Maya Hart.

Carpenter acted on the series for three years, during which time she took on roles in other shows and movies, including the television movie Adventures in Babysitting. However, even as Carpenter was making waves on TV, she was looking to expand her repertoire and become a singer. When it was time to find the perfect song for Carpenter’s debut single, there was one particular artist who had the sass and experience she was looking for.

What popular song did Meghan Trainor write for Sabrina Carpenter?

In 2014, when Sabrina Carpenter was still fresh from her success on Girl Meets World, she released her debut single, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying.” According to Billboard, Meghan Trainor wrote the song for Carpenter, who was 14 years old at the time. With lyrics like “Here I am again, the same old situation/Why does the guy thing have to be so complicated?” the tune not only parodied puppy love but maintained a fresh, fun aura as well.

Carpenter received critical acclaim for her performance of Trainor’s song, winning the Best Crush Song award at the 2015 Radio Disney Music Awards. Just one year later, Carpenter released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open. In the years that followed, she released a succession of other albums, including Evolution, Singular: Act I, and Singular: Act II. After a three-year hiatus from studio album projects, Carpenter came back swinging with a brand-new album in 2022, dubbed Emails I Can’t Send. These days, Carpenter has more than proven that she is a musician of singular talent and charm, with the staying power needed to make it big as a singer.

Meghan Trainor has written songs for several big-name artists

Sabrina Carpenter is far from the only musician Meghan Trainor has written songs for. As noted by Billboard, Trainor has crafted winning tunes for high-profile artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Fifth Harmony, Lauren Alaina, and Rascal Flatts. For Lopez, Trainor wrote the song “Ain’t Your Mama,” which became a hit for the triple-threat artist. “I Like the Sound of That” was written by Trainor, along with Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay fame, for the country group Rascal Flatts. It was released in 2015 to critical acclaim and is now widely considered a staple song in the band’s catalog.

For Trainor, the road to fame was long and winding – but along the way, she got the opportunity to work with many other incredible artists, from established musicians to those, like Carpenter, who were looking for their big break.

