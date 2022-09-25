Meghan Trainor Wrote and Performed on 1 Girl Group’s First Top 40 Hit Single

Meghan Trainor is a hugely successful singer, well known for hit pop ballads such as “Lips Are Movin.'” However, what few of her fans realize is that well before Trainor broke into the big time herself, she was carving out a career as a songwriter for other popular acts across multiple genres.

Trainor made a name for herself in the business thanks to peppy pop tunes that imparted lots of sass and style. In 2015, Trainor worked with the popular girl group Fifth Harmony, helping them craft several songs for their debut studio album – including one single that made it to the Billboard Top 40.

Fifth Harmony burst onto the music scene in 2015

Back in 2015, Fifth Harmony rose to fame to become of the most popular groups in music. They formed in 2012 after meeting and performing together on the talent competition series The X Factor. The group originally consisted of members Camila Cabello, Normani, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, talented young women who all brought a lot to the table.

After a few years of perfecting their craft as a collective unit, Fifth Harmony released their debut studio album. The project, titled Reflection, was released in January 2015 and became a big hit, with several songs receiving praise from critics and fans.

In 2016, Cabello left the group – but Fifth Harmony remained together, releasing new songs and touring the world for fans. These days, the award-winning act is on an indefinite hiatus so the group members can pursue solo projects – but their fans hold out hope that they might eventually reunite.

What song did Meghan Trainor write for Fifth Harmony?

In 2015, Fifth Harmony knew that they had to make an impression to remain relevant on the music scene. When working on their debut album, they enlisted the talents of several top songwriters, including Meghan Trainor, who was becoming known as a talented wordsmith in the industry. Trainor actually worked with the group to create several songs for Reflection, including “Suga Mama” and “Brave Honest Beautiful.”

According to Billboard, Trainor also wrote and sang background vocals on “Sledgehammer,” a tune that went on to chart on the Billboard Top 40. The song is about the feeling of being infatuated with a new love, with the lyrics comparing the feeling to being hit with a sledgehammer. The song became synonymous with Fifth Harmony – and Trainor received praise as a true songwriting talent.

The writer clearly clicked with the group since she went on to perform with Fifth Harmony on another one of her tunes from the debut album, “Brave Honest Beautiful,” a song that notes the importance of female empowerment.

Meghan Trainor wrote songs for other big-name singers

Around the same time that Trainor was working with Fifth Harmony on songs for Reflection, she was still cranking out hits for other big stars. Billboard notes that Trainor wrote the sassy single “Ain’t Your Mama” for Jennifer Lopez, “Road Less Traveled” for country singer Lauren Alaina, and “I Like the Sound of That” for the country music supergroup Rascal Flatts.

After Trainor started recording and releasing her own songs, including the 2014 hit “All About That Bass,” she went on to become a pop superstar in her own right. Over the years since, Trainor has consistently released popular songs.

She has become known as a symbol of body positivity as well as female empowerment, and her sweet marriage to Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara has only solidified her popularity with her fan base. With new music in the works and a wealth of exciting new projects in her future, it’s clear that Trainor is going to be around in the music industry for some time.

