Meghan Trainor Wrote a Rascal Flatts Country Song That Charted on the Billboard Hot 100

Not all talented musicians in the entertainment industry jump on the scene and begin performing immediately. Most have to cut their teeth in other sectors of the music industry.

Meghan Trainor is one such example. Her rise to stardom began with her songwriting talent. Several of the “All About That Bass” singer’s tunes have been performed by big names, including beloved country band Rascal Flatts.

The members of Rascal Flatts are accomplished songwriters themselves

If you are a country music fan, you’re aware of the contemporary country group, Rascal Flatts. The band consists of the following musicians, according to Live About:

Jay DeMarcus (vocalist & multi-instrumentalist)

Gary LeVox (vocalist)

Joe Don Rooney (vocalist & guitarist)

DeMarcus started his music career as a member of the Christian group, East to West. He convinced his second cousin, LeVox, to leave their hometown in Columbus, Ohio, and join him in Nashville, Tennessee in 1997.

DeMarcus left East to West and met Don Rooney when he joined Chely Wright’s band. DeMarcus and LeVox asked Rooney to fill in for their part-time guitarist at a gig in Nashville and the band stuck. They chose the name Rascal Flatts and signed with Lyric Street Records in 1999.

Rascal Flatts released their debut single, “Prayin’ For Daylight,” in 2000 and quickly released their first album, Rascal Flatts, soon after. The single peaked at No. 3 and three more from the album followed to hit the Top 10.

Rascal Flatts achieved their first No. 1 single, “These Day,” in 2001, from the album Melt. That album saw three more songs make it to the top 3 on charts. Their third album, Feels Like Today, had the same success with three more top-10 hits and two No. 1 hits, “Bless the Broken Road” and “Fast Cars and Freedom.”

The fourth album, Me and My Gang, hit the biggest debut week sales in 2006 in any music genre and was the second-highest-selling album of the year. That year, Rascal Flatts was named the top-selling group in any genre.

All the members of Rascal Flatts are accomplished songwriters, writing several of their hits. However, not all of their songs are their originals. Rascal Flatts is not afraid to use the songwriting talents of other musicians.

Meghan Trainor wrote a beloved song for Rascal Flatts

Trainor happens to be one of the talented songwriting musicians who have written songs for Rascal Flatts. She joined forces with Shay Mooney, lead vocalist of Dan+Shay, to pen “I Like the Sound of That.”

According to Billboard:

“With its big, sing-along chorus, smart harmonies, and an identifiable hook, there’s plenty to like about its chances of a long chart life. It doesn’t hurt, either, that there’s a marketable personality behind it. Two of the title’s three songwriters are successful artists in their own right: Nashville-based pop singer Meghan Trainor and Dan+Shay lead vocalist Shay Mooney.”

Trainor also wrote the song, “DJ Tonight,” for Rascal Flatts’ ninth album, Rewind, according to Billboard.

Trainor has spent her life in music

Trainor was born December 22, 1993, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. She spent her childhood surrounded by music, according to IMDb. Trainor learned several instruments and wrote her own songs.

She had extremely supportive parents who gave her opportunities to pursue music. Before 18 years old, Trainor had self-recorded three of her own albums. She soon signed a music publishing deal with Big Yellow Dog Music.

Big Yellow Dog sent songs to Rascal Flatts, Sabrina Carpenter, and other big names all penned by Trainor. This success led to Trainor signing another publishing deal with Epic Records.

In 2014, Trainor co-wrote “All About That Base.” Epic Records pitched the song to other artists to perform but was turned down. Trainor took the chance her performed her own song. She soon took that tune to the No. 1 spot around the world. She followed up with song hits, “Lips Are Movin (2015)” and “Dear Future Husband.”

