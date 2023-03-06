How Melanie Lynskey’s ‘Yellowjackets’ Co-Stars Supported Her On Set

Melanie Lynskey is a Hollywood veteran. A character actor who has been performing since she was 16, she has acted in everything from serious dramas to network television comedies. In recent years, Lynskey has emerged as an activist and outspoken champion of women’s rights, opening up on several occasions about the importance of body positivity and representation. One of Lynskey’s most popular projects is the Showtime series Yellowjackets. But even on the set of such a popular show, the actor dealt with body-shaming. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Lynskey revealed that on that occasion, her co-stars rose up to defend her, supporting and encouraging her.

Melanie Lynskey talked about being body-shamed on the set of ‘Yellowjackets’

Yellowjackets tells the story of a group of teenagers involved in a plane crash in the ’90s, according to IMDb. The series alternates between flashbacks and the present day. Different actors play the young and adult versions of the characters. Lynskey plays Shauna Shipman, a woman who is dissatisfied with her life as a stay-at-home mom and struggles to maintain a close relationship with her daughter.

Lynskey has received acclaim for her work in the series. But not all of her time on the set of Yellowjackets has been positive. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the star revealed that a member of the show’s production crew once shamed her for her weight during filming. “They were asking me, ‘What do you plan to do? I’m sure the producers will get you a trainer. They’d love to help you with this,'” Lynskey said.

Melanie Lynskey’s ‘Yellowjackets’ co-stars supported her

(L-R): Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci attend the Premiere Of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” at Hollywood American Legion on November 10, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. | Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

After the awkward encounter on the set of Yellowjackets, Lynskey admitted that her co-stars, including Juliette Lewis, Christina Ricci, and Tawny Cypress, all banded together to support her. The actor said Lewis even wrote a letter to the producers of the show about the incident on Lynskey’s behalf. Lynskey also said that the incident didn’t do anything to change the way she approached the character of Shauna.

“It was really important to me for (Shauna) to not ever comment on my body, to not have me putting a dress on and being like, ‘I wish I looked a bit better,'” Lynskey told Rolling Stone. “I did find it important that this character is just comfortable and sexual and not thinking or talking about it, because I want women to be able to watch it and be like, ‘Wow, she looks like me and nobody’s saying she’s the fat one.’ That representation is important.”

Melanie Lynskey continues to speak out about body-shaming

Firstly- this is a photo from my cover shoot for InStyle magazine, not a still from HBO’s The Last Of Us. And I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for pic.twitter.com/YwkmkwUdOm — Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) February 8, 2023

Unfortunately, Lynskey has had other brushes with body shaming. Most recently, she was the subject of criticism for her role in the HBO series The Last of Us. The actor clapped back at a Twitter post from reality star Adrianne Curry. Curry claimed that Lynskey’s body type was unsuitable for the role of Kathleen, a post-apocalyptic leader.

Lynskey pointed out that the photo Curry shared was from a magazine cover shoot. And she added, “I’m playing a person who meticulously planned & executed an overthrow of FEDRA. I am supposed to be SMART, ma’am. I don’t need to be muscly. That’s what henchmen are for.”

Other Twitter users quickly came to Lynskey’s defense. They slammed Curry for her initial post and claimed that, in 2023, body-shaming is completely unacceptable. Still, it is clear that Lynskey has no problem standing up for herself.