MeTV Reveals Which ‘Gunsmoke’ Fight Is the ‘Roughest’ in the Show’s History

Gunsmoke had a strong understanding how to incorporate Western fight sequences with its adult drama. As a result, it was one of the most popular television shows to ever air in the medium. There were many great showdowns between its principal cast of returning characters and the villains. But, MeTV revealed their pick for the “roughest” fight scene to ever air on Gunsmoke.

‘Gunsmoke’ showed the fight evolution of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon

James Arness as Matt Dillon | CBS via Getty Images

The initial Gunsmoke character of U.S. Marshal Matt Dillon was rather similar to the one represented on the radio iteration. However, actor James Arness and the writers continued to evolve the role to take on a life of its own beyond the original version. He didn’t focus on carrying out justice with violence, but he wasn’t afraid to use force if it came to it.

Additionally, Matt became more accepting of the demanding aspects of his job in Dodge City. Therefore, it had an impact on the fight sequences that took place in Gunsmoke over the years. That isn’t to say that the hero wouldn’t occasionally get into some fairly scrappy fights.

MeTV called ‘Buffalo Man’ the ‘roughest’ fight in ‘Gunsmoke’

MeTV wrote that Gunsmoke Season 3 Episode 18, called “Buffalo Man,” had the “roughest” fight ever on the Western television show. Ted Post directed the episode, which was written by Les Crutchfield.

The episode follows Doc Adams (Milburn Stone) after he discovers a man who’s half-dead on the side of the road. Naturally, he seeks out Matt to get to the bottom of the situation, who heads to the location along with Chester Goode (Dennis Weaver). The pair head to a buffalo hunter’s camp, but they’re interrupted by the group that’s willing to inflict the same level of injury on them.

Ben Siple (John Anderson) is an antagonist who is known for being a fearsome fighter who never loses. However, the 1958 episode of Gunsmoke pits him against Matt in a fight after threatening a woman the sheriff is protecting. It certainly gets rather rough, as Ben pulls out a weapon, but Matt isn’t afraid to get dirty and beat him with his fists. The two wrestle around in the dirt before the sheriff finally defeats him.

Some villain guest stars returned

There were several returning Gunsmoke guest stars who were paid to fight and lose to Matt. According to a Newsweek article titled “The Dirty Half-Dozen – TV’s Men You Love to Hate,” Morgan Woodward was one of the guest stars to have the most appearances. He played villains and earned a healthy wage for doing so. Antagonists earned between $100,000 and $200,000 per year following their typecasting.

Gunsmoke went from half-hour episodes to hour-long length, which required the show to make some major changes to its focus. The earlier episodes held a heavier focus on the principal cast, but the writers made more room for supporting characters and guest stars to fill in time and plot. As a result, guest stars like Woodward had the increased ability to show what they’ve got on the biggest series on television.