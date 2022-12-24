Michael Bublé Can’t Stand This Christmas Meme About Him: ‘I Hate You’

It wouldn’t be the holiday season without Michael Bublé’s Christmas music. The iconic singer takes the holidays by storm, and fans have made memes about him for the Christmas season. Here’s the one meme that pops up during the holidays that he can’t stand.

Michael Bublé says he hates this Christmas meme about him

Michael Bublé | Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Michael Bublé released his first Christmas album in 2011, which has become a holiday classic. He’s so well-known for his tunes that fans have created memes about him that have circulated through the internet for years. One such meme was brought to Bublé’s attention when he visited The Graham Norton Show.

“Everyone is so happy you’re back,” Graham Norton told Bublé during the singer’s visit. “You must have seen this thing that goes around.” The host then brought up the meme, which shows Bublé in a suit holding a microphone emerging from a cave.

“Christmas is coming,” the meme states. “Michael Bublé emerges from his cave.”

“Oh, for God’s sake,” Bublé said.

“What’s so weird is that you only have one Christmas album,” Norton added.

“You notice I don’t find that as funny as everybody else,” Bublé said regarding the meme. “Do you know how many a**hole friends I have who literally send [it to] me and go, ‘Hahahah!’ And I promise you, I get it, and I think, ‘I hate you.’ … Now there are people who really think I live in a cave.”

How much does Michael Bublé earn every Christmas?

According to Graham Norton, Michael Bublé’s highly-coveted Christmas album was the top Christmas album in Australia since 2011. And the album certainly has a presence in the U.S. as well. So, how much money does Bublé earn every Christmas from his music?

According to Metro.co.uk, Bublé isn’t raking in as much money as fans of his music may believe. A three-minute song on the radio during the holidays only earns about $60. If his hit singles, like “Silent Night” or “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” play five times a day, that earns the singer about $300 daily. Then, additional fees take away from this total, and the record label and publishers also get a piece of the pie.

“Mariah [Carey] and Michael would only earn from PRS if they are the songwriters,” music expert and lawyer Simon Long told Metro.co.uk. “So, their covers of Christmas classics when played on radio or on TV would really generate money for the writers, not the artists.”

How to watch the singer’s Christmas special in 2022

Michael Bublé might hate his Christmas meme, but he still created an iconic Christmas special in 2021. According to NBC, fans can watch the Christmas in the City special in 2022 via NBC.com and Peacock. The hour-long special celebrates the 10-year anniversary of his groundbreaking Christmas album that debuted in 2011. Jimmy Fallon, Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, and Kermit the Frog all make guest appearances.

